Training Industry Names CGS as Top 20 IT Training Company for 10th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS , a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that it has been named to the Top Training Companies™ list in 2022. This marks the 10th consecutive year that CGS has received Top 20 honors from Training Industry – the leading research and information resources for corporate learning leaders.



“This year’s Custom Content Development Top 20 offered truly unique and high-quality solutions by developing customized training for a wide variety of business training and education needs,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “Providers such as CGS developed engaging learning experiences for their learners, enabling organizations to have more effective training with service offerings such as curriculum design and project management, processes from learning strategy and train-the-trainer, and gamification services to keep their content engaging.”

The 2022 Top 20 IT Training Companies List recognizes the most prestigious names in global IT training. Organizations were evaluated based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of content developed, and services offered

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning services training market

Client representation

Business performance and growth

“This year marks an incredible milestone for CGS – it’s an honor to have received this recognition for the 10th year in a row,” said Dough Stephen, President, Learning Division and TeamworkAR, CGS. “Training and the benefits for the organization are about so much more than simply educating employees. Innovative, engaging, professional learning and development programs help companies attract and retain top talent, improve productivity, morale, and overall job satisfaction, and drive higher-quality product development and service offerings – all of which lead to a better end-user customer experience and greater profitability for the organization.”

