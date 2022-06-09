Clearly Capable: Nikon Introduces New PROSTAFF Binoculars

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nikon Inc. has released the latest generation of the PROSTAFF series of binoculars, the PROSTAFF P7 and P3. The PROSTAFF P7 series provide the viewer an exceptionally bright image, while the expanded PROSTAFF P3 series is an affordable and easy gateway to viewing the fantastic sights nature has to offer.

The PROSTAFF name is well regarded among outdoor enthusiasts, birders, sports fans and nature lovers, representing uncompromising capability and significant value. These new updated models feature a wide and bright field of view and a comfortably long eye relief. The rugged and rubberized armored body is fog-proof and waterproof, and is constructed of a fiberglass reinforced polycarbonate for a noticeable reduction in weight as well as durability. Nikon's advanced technologies and a century of optical expertise are on full display, giving the viewer intense sharpness and flawless color reproduction thanks to exclusive multi-layer optical coatings.

PROSTAFF P7

The PROSTAFF P7 lineup has been redesigned with a rugged new exterior construction and functions, improving upon the previous PROSTAFF 7S models. These models offer an intense natural color fidelity and a wide field of view, making them an excellent choice for birding and sporting events. For maximum brightness, the PROSTAFF P7 features a Dielectric high-reflective, multilayer prism coating and a phase correction coating, which are applied to the roof prisms to reflect more light, illuminating more of the scene.

The PROSTAFF P7 Binoculars are engineered to be used, with thoughtful features typically found on higher-end binoculars, such as an oil- and water-repellent coating on the objective and eyepiece lenses, and a locking diopter adjustment ring to avoid unintentional adjustments. Available magnifications and objectives include 8x30, 10x30, 8x42 and 10x42.

PROSTAFF P3

The new PROSTAFF P3 binoculars are the successors of the popular PROSTAFF 3S series, and the lineup has been expanded to include new compact 8x30 and 10x30 options, in addition to the 8x42 and 10x42 models. The PROSTAFF P3 series binoculars are extremely lightweight and are well suited for any afternoon outing or weekend adventure.

Optically, the PROSTAFF P3 series binoculars provide a wide apparent field of view (62.9˚ for 10x42, 62.6˚ for 8x30) that allows users to easily acquire and follow subjects. A multi-layer coating has been applied to the lens elements, while a highly reflective silver-alloy coating is applied to the mirror surfaces of the roof prisms to further enhance brightness. The resulting view is bright and clear, making it easy and fun to spot wildlife and nature from afar.

Key Features - NIKON PROSTAFF P7 and P3 Binoculars

Wide apparent field of view (62.6° for P7 8x30, 62.9° for P7 10x42)

Long eye relief design ensures a clear field of view, even for eyeglass wearers

Multilayer-coated lenses provide maximum brightness

Lead and arsenic-free glass is used for all lenses and prisms

Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups with multi-click facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eye point

Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fog-free with O-ring seals and nitrogen gas

Lightweight body uses fiberglass-reinforced polycarbonate resin

Pricing and Availability

The Nikon PROSTAFF P7 and P3 series of binoculars will be available in June 2022. The PROSTAFF P7 and PROSTAFF P3 series will start at a suggested retail price of $179.95* and $129.95*, respectively.

Press Contact: Geoffrey.Coalter@nikon.com

*Suggested Retail Price listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

