Caladrius Biosciences Announces Merger Partner, Cend Therapeutics, has Treated First Patient in Phase 2b Trial of CEND-1 in Collaboration with Australasian Gastro-Intestinal Cancer Trials Group

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies designed to treat or reverse disease, announces that its merger partner in the creation of Lisata Therapeutics (“Lisata”), Cend Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cend”) today indicated that the first patient has been treated in the Phase 2b study of CEND-1 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of first-line, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The ASCEND trial is a 125-patient, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial being conducted at up to 40 sites in Australia and New Zealand led by the Australasian Gastro-Intestinal Cancer Trials Group (“AGITG”) in collaboration with the NHMRC Clinical Trial Centre at the University of Sydney. Cend will provide study drug and regulatory support. The continued development of CEND-1 is the subject of a collaboration agreement with and investment in Cend by Caladrius. It is expected that Cend-1 will become the centerpiece of the combined development pipelines of Cend and Caladrius under the Lisata banner.



“This is an exciting and important step in the advancement of CEND-1 and for patients with pancreatic cancer, which has an extremely high mortality rate and affects hundreds of thousands of patients globally each year. We know how hard the team at Cend has worked to get this study initiated,” stated Kristen K. Buck, M.D., Executive Vice President of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of Caladrius. “We hope to report a number of further additional clinical advancements around Cend’s pipeline in the coming months as we progress under our joint development agreement prior to the closing of the proposed merger.”

About CEND-1

CEND-1 is an investigational drug that modifies the tumor microenvironment. It is targeted to tumor vasculature by its affinity for alpha-v integrins that are selectively expressed in tumor, but not healthy tissue vasculature. CEND-1 is a cyclic peptide that, once bound to these integrins, is cleaved by proteases expressed in tumors to release a peptide fragment, called a CendR fragment, which binds to a second receptor, called neuropilin-1, to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows anticancer drugs to more selectively penetrate solid tumors. The ability of CEND-1 to modify the tumor microenvironment to enhance delivery and efficacy of co-administered drugs has been demonstrated in models of a range of solid tumors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies designed to treat or reverse disease. We currently are developing first-in-class autologous cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: XOWNA® (CLBS16), the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and an ongoing Phase 2b study (www.freedom-trial.com) in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); CLBS12 (HONEDRA® in Japan), recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation in Japan and eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) and Buerger’s disease based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; and CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for diabetic kidney disease (“DKD”). For more information on the Company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

The Company recently announced that it has signed a definitive merger agreement with Cend Therapeutics, Inc. (www.cendrx.com). The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

About Cend Therapeutics

Cend is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on a novel approach to enable more effective treatments for solid tumor cancers. The CendR Platform™ provides a tumor-targeted tissue penetration capability to specifically enhance drug delivery to tumors. Cend is also applying its technology to alter immunosuppression selectively within the tumor microenvironment to enable a patient’s immune system and immunotherapies to fight cancer with greater effectiveness. For more information on Cend, please visit www.cendrx.com

