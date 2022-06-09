InspireMD Provides Highlights from Recent Presentations and Live Case Transmission at LINC 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke, today provided the following highlights from multiple presentations and live case transmission, all featuring its CGuard™ Embolic Prevention Stent System, from LINC 2022, which was held June 6-9.



“Our participation and presentations at this years’ LINC conference allowed us to demonstrate the compelling features of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention Stent System that we believe are building a new standard of care in carotid revascularization,” said Marvin Slosman, chief executive officer of InspireMD. “Of particular note, CGuard™ was featured in a very successful live case that clearly demonstrated the advantages of optimal vessel conformability with sustainable MicroNet mesh protection for best patient outcomes. LINC remains an important medical congress, and our growing presence year after year is a clear reflection of our progress and growing market leadership in carotid stenting and stroke prevention”

Highlights of this year’s LINC presentations include:

Title: CGuard Live case transmission from Heart Center, Leipzig, Germany

Operators: Dr Andrej Schmidt and Dr Andreas Fischer

The live case was conducted by Dr. Andrej Schmidt and Dr. Andreas Fischer, interventional Angiologists at University Hospital , Leipzig, Germany. The patient was a 62 year old asymptomatic male with progressive and calcified internal carotid critical stenosis. The procedure was successfully performed with the 10mm x 30mm CGuard™ EPS, obtaining an excellent angiographic result.

Following the procedure, Dr. Schmidt commented, “The CGuard EPS stent has superb conformability with its open cell design and having the MIcroNet mesh technology gives my patient the greatest protection available in carotid stenting.”



Title: Randomized Controlled Trial of a First-Generation Carotid Stent vs. the MicroNet-Covered Stent: 12-Month Outcomes

Presenter: Savr Bugurov

This presentation highlighted key secondary endpoint data from the Randomized Control Trial comparing the MicroNetTM covered stent (CGuard) versus first generation open cell Abbott’s Acculink™ stent.

Key highlights include:

The cumulative incidence of death, stroke or myocardial infarction (DSMI) at 1 year for Abbott Acculink N=5 (10%) versus InspireMD’s CGuard N=1 (2%).

The incidence of restenosis or vessel occlusion at 1 year for Abbott’s Acculink N=4 (8%) versus InspireMD N=0 (0%).

Conclusion: In the randomized controlled study, 12-month outcomes showed in the Acculink™ stent a higher prevalence of death, stroke, MI (DSMI), restenosis / vessel occlusion, when compared with the CGuard MicroNet protected stent arm.



Title: MicroNet™-Covered Stent in Stroke Prevention and Treatment: New Evidence

Presenter: Piotr Musialek

PARADIGM-500 includes 500 patients enrollment with 533 procedures performed; the largest all-comer single-center registry of neuroprotected CGuard carotid artery stenting procedures.

Peri-procedural events (within 48 hours of procedure) were 3 events (2 minor strokes and 1 MI, no death or major stroke (N=3 (0.56%)).

At 30 days there were no strokes, but 2 deaths resulting in a cumulative total 30-day DSMI rate of N=5 (0.94%)

At 12 months no major ipsilateral stroke

At 12 months in stent restenosis/target lesion revascularization (duplex ultrasound follow up) of N=2 (0.41%)

Piotr Musialek concluded by stating, “Competent carotid artery stenting, with a tailored use of the access route (transfemoral, transradial, transcarotid), tailored use of a proximal/distal embolic protection device, and a 100% embolic prevention stent use shows unprecedented safety and efficacy in asymptomatic and increased-stroke-risk asymptomatic patients.”



Title: Stent properties and vessel adaptability: could these factors influence procedural outcomes?1

Presenter: Matteo Stefanini

CGuard was the only stent which maintained the original vessel morphology while the compared stents, Wallstent and Roadsaver significantly altered the vessel shapes.

The investigator concluded that CGuard optimizes conformability compared to Wallstent and RoadSaver stents.

About LINC

LINC, the LEIPZIG INTERVENTIONAL COURSE is strongly committed to contribute to a systematic scientific evaluation and interdisciplinary discussion of new methods in the field of vascular medicine, allowing conclusions for daily interventional practice. LINC is an interdisciplinary live course, designed to provide a global platform, permitting the discussion of the “vascular patients” by integrating colleagues of different specialties from around the world who are performing endovascular interventions.

