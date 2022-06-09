Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Southern California

FREMONT, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Southern California have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ8 ™ Microinverters following the product’s launch in North America late last year. IQ8 Microinverters paired with Enphase’s industry leading IQ™ Batteries gives homeowners more energy independence and peace of mind as power supply shortages are predicted to lead to blackouts across the state this summer.



According to the most recent U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in California are predicted to top 1,500 MW in 2022, representing an approximately seven percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, residential battery capacity in California is increasing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will more than double by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Homeowners immediately understand the value of an Enphase Energy System backed by the revolutionary IQ8 Microinverter technology, as a way to maximize their solar investment,” said Eric Helgeson, owner and president at NexGen Construction, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “The IQ8 Microinverter allows us to build a system that can start small and grow over time, offering increasing independence and resilience for our customers.”

“We proudly offer Enphase products to help homeowners better manage power bills and have peace of mind from power outages,” said Jeff Carelli, president and chief executive officer at Sunlight Solar Inc., an Enphase Platinum level installer. “IQ8 Microinverters can provide sunlight-only backup for the first time in the history of solar, while removing sizing restrictions when solar is paired with batteries. This allows us to give our customer exactly what they need, without compromise.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

Enphase recently announced that the IQ8 Microinverter system is the first in the world to be certified by UL, a global safety science leader, for the new North American safety and grid interconnection standards for connecting solar inverters, energy storage systems, and distributed energy resources (DERs) to the grid. Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters, paired with the IQ™ Combiner 4/4C and IQ™ Gateway, create the first complete residential DER system certified by UL.

“California homeowners are bracing for a brutal summer with the potential for power outages and blackouts,” said Tim Polujancewicz, president at Infinity Solar, Inc, an Enphase Gold level installer. “With Enphase’s unrivaled IQ8 Microinverters paired with IQ Batteries, our customers can enjoy the benefits of clean energy even when the grid goes down.”

“The all-in-one Enphase Energy System keeps Californians powered, prepared, and in control of their clean energy supply,” said Ian Lochore, vice president and general manager at Baker Electric Home Energy, an Enphase Gold level installer. “IQ8 gives us the ultimate flexibility to offer homeowners the perfect system to meet their energy needs, ensuring homes are ready for the inevitability of power outages this summer.”

“We’re proud to partner with some of the nation’s top installers to bring world-class products and customer service to homeowners across Southern California,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “With its grid-forming capabilities, IQ8 Microinverters change the paradigm of backup power by being the first solution to unlock home solar systems’ functionality when the grid is down.”

For more information about Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 45 million microinverters, and over 2.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 135 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ8, Sunlight Backup, Sunlight Jump Start, IQ Combiner, IQ Gateway, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, functionality, and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; market demand for residential solar; and growth in solar deployments. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com



