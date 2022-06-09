Odyssey Trust Company Appoints Sarah Gilroy as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing to Lead Accelerated Growth

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has expanded its management team to reflect the growth and strategic initiatives of the Company. Sarah Gilroy, previously Vice President, Business Development at Computershare, will lead Odyssey’s continued growth as its Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing.



Sarah is an accomplished financial services executive, with more than 15 years’ experience in Canadian capital markets. She has an LLM from Osgoode Hall Law School and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

“The addition of Sarah to our Management team with a defined focus on sales and marketing is an important step for our company as we continue to advance as one of the leading transfer agents in Canada”, said Jenna Kaye, CEO of Odyssey Trust, “Sarah is known for her industry experience, previously leading sales teams at Equity Financial Trust, TMX and Computershare Canada, and has an outstanding reputation in the legal and issuer community for being a highly responsive and trusted advisor. We’re thrilled to welcome her to our team.”

“I’m excited to join Odyssey as a member of its leadership team to help lead its continued growth. I’ve admired Odyssey’s agility and success over the past 5 years as it established itself as the “go to” transfer agent for Canadian issuers and have been very impressed with the level of professionalism, innovation and expertise Odyssey brings to the market. I’m looking forward to bringing my industry expertise and capital markets knowledge to the team.”

About Odyssey

Odyssey is an independent trust and transfer agent with offices in Calgary, Vancouver and co-agents based in Toronto (Odyssey Transfer Inc.) and Denver, CO, London, UK, Hong Kong and Australia.

