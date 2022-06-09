KYN Capital Group's Koinfold™ 2.0 in Final Beta; Looks to be Released June 30th, 2022

CARSON CITY, NV, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to announce outstanding progress for Koinfold™ 2.0. The final beta preview passed initial inspection, second hurdle, and now has been overwhelmingly approved by the KYN Capital corporate team. Excitingly, KYN Capital Group expects to be releasing Koinfold™ 2.0 on June 30, 2022.

3rd party transaction integration is next on the agenda with API integration in final stage beta. Whilst we have been knee-deep in development, we have also identified additional new apps that will integrate into Koinfold™ 2.0 that will include fulfillment house transactions, shipping, and payment apps specific to multiple verticals. This additionally spread across multiple platforms.

Koinfold™ 2.0 final beta now shows actual wallet balance, QR and scan capability, news and social integration, authentication security, with update notifications, biometric authentication integration for security, swap features, a public key generator, buy, sell, send, receive crypto and fiat transactions, as well as push authentication notifications.

“At KYN Capital Group, we know the importance of having a great & secure product for our consumers, but also finding new vertical revenue streams that can add value to our shareholders, with insights into our future growth,” declared Rick Wilson, CEO.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. ( KYNC )

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.

About Pay.How

Pay.How developed by BW Property Management Group(Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business Gold Honoree) is licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group. Pay.How converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, and ride sharing into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit https://pay.how .

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.