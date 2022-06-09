Fleetwood Homes in Rocky Mount, Virginia, Provides Showcase Home for “Homes on the Hill” Advocacy Event in Washington, D.C.

ROCKY MOUNT, Va., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetwood Homes, a brand of Cavco Industries, Inc. (“Cavco” or the “Company”), announced today that its Rocky Mount, Virginia, production facility has built, transported and staged one of the three manufactured homes appearing on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. this week in support of the Manufactured Housing Institute’s (MHI’s) “Homes on the Hill” advocacy initiative. In collaboration with the Innovative Housing Showcase hosted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), “Homes on the Hill” is making an inspired return to the capital from Tuesday, June 7 to Sunday, June 12, and representatives from Fleetwood Homes and Cavco are there to support this important effort. After being sidelined by the pandemic since the 2019 inaugural event, MHI will once again showcase the compelling value of manufactured homes to policymakers, affordable housing influencers and supporters, the media and consumers.



The Fleetwood showcase home is the Pegasus, Model 16702H, a two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,035 square foot model featuring a built-in porch. The home was built at the Fleetwood Homes manufacturing facility in Rocky Mount and transported the 260 miles northeast to the Capitol Hill location. Additionally, Bill Boor, CEO and President of Cavco Industries, Inc., is on hand to meet with key members of the Federal Government visiting the “Homes on the Hill” event to answer questions about the homes and encourage congressional leaders and others to vote to protect this vital source of affordable homes. Take a look at this video to see this home being constructed and beginning its journey to D.C.

“Now more than ever, manufactured housing is THE affordable housing solution,” said Boor. “To further promote this message, at this year’s Innovative Housing Showcase supporting the MHI’s “Homes on the Hill” initiative in our nation’s capital, Cavco is extremely pleased to present one of the thousands of high-quality, yet truly affordable homes that we build each year.”

Manufactured housing is the largest form of unsubsidized affordable housing in the country, and the only type of housing built to a federal construction and safety standard – the Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards, also known as “the HUD Code.” The HUD Code’s single regulatory framework for home design and construction includes standards for health, safety, energy efficiency and durability. The affordability of manufactured homes enables individuals to obtain housing that is often much less expensive than renting or financing the purchase of a site-built home. Manufacturers deliver high-quality, HUD-Code and modular homes with designs and features that consumers desire and at manageable prices. Today, 22 million people live in manufactured housing in the United States, and the industry employs hundreds of thousands of Americans nationwide.

Added Jim Trepinski, General Manager of the Fleetwood Homes manufacturing facility in Rocky Mount, “Fleetwood Homes and Cavco are proud to be on the leading edge of innovation in manufactured housing. We’re taking our show on the road to Washington, D.C. to amplify our value proposition that companies like ours deliver high-quality homes with designs and features that consumers actually want at attainable price points.”

With manufactured and modular homebuilding facilities located across the United States employing significant numbers of workers – and manufactured housing communities located in all 50 states, factory-built housing is making the dream of home ownership possible to untold numbers of Americans.

For more information on Fleetwood Homes, visit fleetwoodhomes.com; for Cavco Industries, visit cavco.com; for hiring information, visit cavcojobs.com.

Click to tweet: Fleetwood Homes, a @cavcoindustries brand, builds a home for MHI’s “Homes on the Hill” advocacy initiative in Washington, D.C. @FleetwoodHomesRM #homeownershipmonth #manufacturedhousing #Cavco #jobs #hiring; #employment. Visit Palm Harbor Homes at https://fleetwoodhomes.com/.

About Fleetwood Homes

Since 1950, Fleetwood Homes has been surprising millions of families with just how much home they can afford. During this time, we have satisfied nearly 1.5 million customers by offering the quality, floor plans and design options that one would expect to find in a custom home. This has helped us grow to become one of the nation's largest homebuilders. But it's not our size that wins customers; it's our commitment to offering quality homes that fit almost any lifestyle, personal taste and budget. Families from all walks of life invest in a Fleetwood home because of our reputation for building the finest homes, pricing them affordably and backing them with outstanding service and warranty protection. Owning a Fleetwood home means years of comfortable living for our home owners. We build homes for life. As a member of the Cavco Homes family of manufactured and modular home builders, other honors and opportunities are also often in the news: https://fleetwoodhomes.com/.

About Cavco Industries, Inc.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and MidCountry. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. Additional information about Cavco can be found at https://www.cavco.com.