AgileThought Announces the Launch of Eight Technology Guilds to Enable Businesses to Accelerate Digital Transformation      

IRVING, Texas, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. ("AgileThought" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, announces a new delivery model that will accelerate digital transformation strategies for enterprises with an agile approach to discover, design, and deliver on digital strategic initiatives, at speed.

AgileThought is supporting this new delivery model through the formation of eight “Guilds” designed to help extend market leadership, drive significant value for all clients, and provide high-growth career paths for our employees.

The Guilds are distinct groups with domain experience embedded in their areas of expertise, working cross-functionally in fast-moving teams called Agile Squads to drive innovation and establish new offerings and solutions for our clients. To start, the eight Guilds include: Data & AI, Enterprise Solutions, Front-end Engineering, Cloud Platforms and Back-end Engineering, Quality, Design & Product, Cloud Operations and Cybersecurity, and Agility.





“The rapidly changing digital market has provided a need for companies to react more quickly to transform their business while continuing to provide increasing value for their customers. Through our Guilds, we are bringing our business and technology experts, proven agile methodology, and customer-first approach to deliver at a rapid pace to our clients every day. This framework will also provide high-growth career paths for our employees and help deliver on the latest digital trends and innovations for our clients,” commented Alejandro Manzocchi, AgileThought Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer.

AgileThought is making these changes at a time of rapid growth and digital disruption in the market. For companies to survive in this more digitally-focused business landscape, they need world-class talent with an agile culture capable of adopting new technologies quickly to drive innovation forward. The combination of deep domain expertise, a proven agile methodology, and immersion in the most cutting-edge technologies are core to the Guild structure. This allows for better, clearer, and more attractive opportunities for current and future employees to grow and fuel continuous innovation for AgileThought’s clients. With our new collaborative delivery model, new offerings and points of views on digital trends are developed quicker, and business and delivery teams are better able to work cross-functionally with clients anywhere in the world.

“We believe the most successful companies will have to go through a digital transformation over the next several years, creating new ways of working with their customers and employees. This evolution will use a combination of technology, data and AI to change their business model,” said Manuel Senderos, CEO of AgileThought, “With our Guilds in place, AgileThought is well positioned to help enterprises accelerate their growth and position themselves as digital leaders for their customers.”

AgileThought is a leading pure-play provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. For over 20 years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought's solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/.

