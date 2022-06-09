Optimal IdM Named Winner of Two Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

TAMPA, Fla., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is proud to announce we have won the following two awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:



Editor's Choice Award for Identity & Access Management – For The OptimalCloud™ Award for Cutting Edge Virtual Directory Service (VDS) – For The Optimal IdM Cloud Based VDS

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most renowned cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Mike Brengs, Managing Partner and CRO of Optimal IdM.

“Optimal IdM embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The complete group of winners can be found here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

More information about the OptimalCloud and our cloud based VDS can be found at www.optimalidm.com.

About The OptimalCloud

The OptimalCloud platform is a full featured, award winning, SSO Federation & IAM solution that provides a single point of authentication, policy management and auditing for a seamless end user experience. The OptimalCloud is deployed in workforce and consumer scenarios, used by some of the most recognizable companies on the globe, and used in some of the most secure environments in the world. The OptimalCloud is currently integrated with more than 11,000 applications.

About the Optimal IdM Virtual Directory Service

Virtual directory service from Optimal IdM is the first cloud based VDS offering that can be hosted on any cloud platform including Azure, AWS and Google. With VIS powering VDS from Optimal IdM, VDS acts as a universal directory that provides a single, real-time view of identity data from multiple directories. It can be used to enhance directory infrastructure, providing key data transformation and virtualization needs. It allows multiple directories to be joined in real-time, without the need to duplicate LDAP objects. And it makes Optimal IdM a one-stop-shop for both a complete Identity Access Management (IAM) platform and virtual directory services.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with enterprise and small to mid-sized businesses to provide comprehensive and affordable IAM solutions that meet their specific security, usability, and scalability needs. Optimal IdM also offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies from every industry as well as federal, state and local government agencies. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception.

Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.