Worldwide Macular Degeneration Treatment Industry to 2027 - Featuring Iveric Bio, Novartis and Panoptica Among Others

The global macular degeneration treatment market reached a value of US$ 8.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 12.5 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Macular degeneration is a neurodegenerative ocular disorder that affects the eyes and causes blurred or loss of vision in the center of the visual field. It is characterized by blind spots in the field of vision, visual distortions and inability to see in low light conditions.

Some of the commonly used therapeutic techniques for macular degeneration includes anti-angiogenic drugs, photodynamic laser therapies, contact lenses and transitional lenses. Laser therapy involves the insertion of specialized contact lenses into the affected are of the eye, which are sealed by lasers along with the blood vessels.

Anti-angiogenic drugs are used for preventing blockages and leakages in the blood vessels. Timely treatment of macular degeneration treatment can aid in enhancing vision and minimizing the risks of developing chronic blindness.



Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Trends:

The increasing incidences of age-related macular degeneration and obesity among the masses is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The changing dietary patterns and the rising adoption of sedentary lifestyles is leading to the development of macular degeneration.

Additionally, the increasing utilization of smartphones, laptops and television, which is leading to prolonged and excessive screen time is also impacting the occurrence of the disorder. Moreover, the development of retinal gene therapies that involves the injection of adeno-associated virus (AAV) into the body for preventing the development of abnormal blood vessels is providing a thrust to the market growth.

In line with this, significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities for the development of innovative and effective drugs, along with the implementation of various government initiatives for promoting public health, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global macular degeneration treatment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, stage of disease, route of administration and end user.



Breakup by Type:

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration

Breakup by Stage of Disease:

Early Stage

Intermediate Stage

Late Stage

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Intravenous Route

Intravitreal Route

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Iveric Bio Inc., Novartis AG, Panoptica, Pfizer Inc., Phio Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regenxbio Inc. and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



