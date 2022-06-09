Laboratory Data Automation Market Size, Share [2022-2028] | Is Projected to Reach USD 388.2 Million, with 10.7% CAGR | Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments, Industry Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Key Findings, Opportunities, Challenge

Pune, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global "Laboratory Data Automation Market" Research Report 2022-2028 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Laboratory Data Automation industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Laboratory Data Automation market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries.

the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Scope of the Laboratory Data Automation Market Report:

Data Automation is the use of intelligent processes, other types of equipment, or systems for collecting, processing, storing and analysing chunks of data. Data automation enables researchers to achieve outputs like never before imaginable.



Today the total amount of scientific data, whether it’s for researching a new compound in drug development or discovering new trends in quality control, has massively increased and will only continue to rise. In order to control this explosion of data, data automation can be enabled to eliminate time loss and human errors.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Laboratory Data Automation Market



This report focuses on global and United States Laboratory Data Automation market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Laboratory Data Automation market size is estimated to be worth US$ 210.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 388.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.7% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Data Tracking accounting for % of the Laboratory Data Automation global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Enterprise R & D was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.



North America is the largest consumption region of the global total share and accounts for about 34%. The Asia-Pacific and Europe also have good prospect and they occupy over 60 percent of the total share.



Some leading international players include Thermofisher Scientific, Labforward GmbH, EISC, etc. The top 3 players occupied about 20% revenue share.



Based on product category, the Laboratory Data Automation market can be classified into Data Tracking, Instruments Integration, Sample Management, Others. Data Tracking, the largest segment, took up about 38% of the global market size.



End-Users of Laboratory Data Automation can be segmented into Enterprise R & D and University & Institute. Enterprise R & D segment occupied the most market, about 65% global share.

The Major Players in the Laboratory Data Automation Market include: The research covers the current Laboratory Data Automation market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Dotmatics (BioBright)

EISC

Thermofisher Scientific

Benchling

Labforward GmbH

XiTechniX

LabWare LIMS

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Data Tracking

Instruments Integration

Sample Management

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Enterprise R & D

University & Institute

The Laboratory Data Automation Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Laboratory Data Automation?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Laboratory Data Automation? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Laboratory Data Automation Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Laboratory Data Automation market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Laboratory Data Automation Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Laboratory Data Automation market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

2017-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Estimated Year: 2022

2022 Laboratory Data Automation Market Forecast Period: 2022-2028

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Laboratory Data Automation market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

