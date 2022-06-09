Heparin Market Size to Worth Around US$ 14.6 Billion by 2030

Ottawa, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global heparin market size was valued at US$ 10.1 billion in 2021. The increased prevalence of cardiovascular and venous thromboembolism is one of the major factors driving the global heparin market.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 900,000 persons in the U.S. are affected by deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism each year. This is projected to boost heparin demand over the world. Another reason driving the global heparin market is the growing elderly population. Various illnesses, such as orthopedic disorders and arthritis, are more common in the elderly population. As a result, the rising number of older citizens with orthopedic disorders increases demands for surgical treatment, moving the sector forward. As a result, this factor is driving increasing heparin demand.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for heparin market in terms of region. The rising occurrences of cardiovascular illnesses are driving the expansion of the heparin market in North America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.1 million Americans will suffer from atrial fibrillation by 2030. Furthermore, the North American heparin market is being driven by rising healthcare expenditures and the expansion of the healthcare industry.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the heparin market. The Asia-Pacific heparin market growth is attributed to the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. The other factors such as adoption of technologically advanced products, growing initiatives by government, and rising patient population are contributing towards the growth of Asia-Pacific heparin market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 14.6 Billion CAGR 4.17% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Baxter, Leo Pharma A/S, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Aspen Holdings, B. Braun Medical Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Report Highlights

On the basis of type , low molecular weight segment holds the largest market share in the global heparin market. The increased usage of low molecular weight products around the world is driving the segment's growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of product launches by market participants is propelling the category forward.





On the basis of route of administration, subcutaneous segment holds the largest market share in the global heparin market. The growing deployment of low molecular weight heparin is driving the segment of subcutaneous segment.





On the basis of application, coronary artery disease segment holds the largest market share in the global heparin market. The increased prevalence of heart problems is responsible for the segment's rise. According to the American Heart Association, 92.1 million persons in the United States were affected by cardiovascular disease in 2018.





On the basis of end use, hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers segment holds the largest market share in the global heparin market. This is mostly owing to a greater reliance on health-care professionals for product prescriptions and delivery, notably via intravenous infusion.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing prevalence of chronic and cardiovascular disorders

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 655,000 Americans died from cardiovascular illnesses in 2020. In addition, 18.2 million adults aged 20 and up suffer from coronary artery disorder, as per the 2017 statistics. As a result, growing prevalence of chronic and cardiovascular disorders is driving the growth of global heparin market.

Restraints

Side effects associated with heparin

The key challenges limiting the expansion of global heparin market are side effects associated with the use of heparin. The heparin has a number of side effects, one of which is bleeding. Heparin produces uncontrolled bleeding from surgical sites or open wounds, the gums, the uterus, and the stomach. Thus, side effects associated with heparin are hindering the growth of global heparin market over the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growing research and development initiatives for synthetic heparin

Although technological breakthroughs have occurred, the criticality and relevance of heparin therapy during the anticoagulation process has not changed. The creation of a synthetic version could lead to products with fewer heparin induced thrombocytopenia side effects. As a result, growing research and development initiatives for synthetic heparin are supporting the growth of global heparin market.

Challenges

Scarcity of raw material

The growing concerns about the inadequacy of raw materials acquired from China for the production of porcine based versions of the heparin are only a few of the constraining factors affecting the growth of global heparin market. In addition, during lockdown, there was shortage of raw materials, which was the biggest challenge for the heparin market.

Recent Developments

Cerus Advisors DMCC, a boutique family office management organization, said in April 2020 that Opocrin S.p.A. has purchased all of LaboratoriDerivatiOrganiciSpA’s equities. Heparin, as well as a number of other specific biological active pharmaceutical ingredients, is part of LaboratoriDerivatiOrganiciSpA’s product portfolio.

The U.S. FDA granted Pfizer, Inc. approval for its anticoagulant medication Fragmin in May 2019. It helps prevent venous thromboembolism in children aged one month and up. The organization’s product portfolio and market position were bolstered as a result of this strategy.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Low Molecular Weight Heparin

Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin

Unfractionated Heparin





By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

By Packaging

Glass

Plastic

By Container

Bottles

Bags

Vials

Others

By Therapeutics

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Oncology

Nephrology

CNS

Others

By Treatment

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Arterial Thromboembolism

Others

By Availability

Raw

Processed

By Application

Venous Thromboembolism

Atrial Fibrillation

Renal Impairment

Coronary Artery Disease

Others





By Source

Bovine

Porcine

By Ingredients

Sodium

Calcium

Others





By Strength

10 Unit

100 Unit

1000 Unit

5000 Unit

10000 Unit

25000 Unit

Others





By End Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others





By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy and Drug Store

Online Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





