Aditxt Engages IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) To Bolster Its Corporate Communications Efforts

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ADTX), a biotech innovation company, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Aditxt is developing and commercializing new innovations aimed at monitoring and reprogramming the immune system. The Company’s proprietary immune monitoring platform, AditxtScore™, is designed to provide a personalized profile of an individual’s immune system. Its first commercial application, AditxtScore™ for COVID-19, delivers timely reports on vulnerability and immune status relating to SARS-CoV-2 and its known variants, giving consumers and physicians the data needed to make informed health decisions.

Aditxt’s immune reprogramming platform, ADi™, is being evaluated in preclinical studies focused on retraining the immune system to induce tolerance and address rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. ADi™ utilizes a novel approach that mimics the way our bodies naturally induce tolerance to our own tissues (therapeutically induced immune tolerance). ADi™’s technology platform is advancing toward first-in-human clinical trials starting with psoriasis and followed by type 1 diabetes.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Aditxt.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Aditxt the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists, and the general public.

“The potential market opportunities presented by immune monitoring and reprogramming are extensive. Through its work in the COVID-19 testing market with AditxtScore™, Aditxt demonstrated this potential. The company is now uniquely positioned to leverage its existing infrastructure as it works to evaluate broader applications for AditxtScore™,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Aditxt as it continues to advance its development pipeline while scaling capabilities at its immune monitoring center in Richmond, Virginia.”

To learn more about Aditxt, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ www.IBN.fm/ADTX

About Aditxt

Aditxt is a biotech innovation company developing and commercializing technologies focused on monitoring and reprogramming the immune system. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technologies are designed to provide a personalized immune profile. Aditxt’s immune reprogramming technologies, currently preclinical, are being developed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance to address rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies.

For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com and www.AditxtScore.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries, and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corporate Communications

Aditxt, Inc.

IR@aditxt.com

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com