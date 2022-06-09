Rogue Station Companies, Inc./Everdime, Inc. Announces Partnership with SRAX to Enhance Investor Communications

Sheridan, Wyoming, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue Station Companies Inc./Everdime, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGST) a crypto and blockchain development company building the technology bridge that connects what is real and the new augmented reality within the metaverse, announces they have entered a partnership deal with SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) to maximize and accelerate its communications for interested investors, shareholders, and supporters.

Through SRAX, a publicly traded company offering premier operating system tools for publicly traded companies, RGST will have the ability to further reach its community through sophisticated solutions to assist it in maintaining, communicating, and expanding its shareholder base.

With Sequire, a product of SRAX, RGST will be able to secure trading data instantaneously— including level two trading data, current share price, volume, change percentages, and beyond— but will also allow for better shareholder engagement via amplified media utilization.

RGST is confident that collaborating with SRAX will help it reach its goal of providing trustworthy, transparent, informative, and immediate communications with its supporters.

Furthermore, this partnership will allow for improved company education and a deeper understanding of the market demographics within RGST’s areas of focus, opening a door for tailored marketing and communication strategies to best capture investor, shareholder, and consumer interest.

RGST CEO Sandor Miklos “The RGST/Everdime team warmly welcomes our recent partnership with SRAX. As our company continues BETA testing its apps and prepares to launch its token and platform, it’s imperative our investors be better informed about the unique technology we are building and the bridge we provide between Crypto, NFT’s and the Metaverse. SRAX will play a key role in enhancing the communication with current and potential investors and provide a much-needed level of transparency regarding the company’s progress and focus on new acquisitions. Our focus continues to be on building shareholder value and building a company uniquely positioned in the crypto space.”

ABOUT SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

For more information on SRAX, visit www.SRAX.com

About RGST/Everdime

RGST/Everdime, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a multidisciplinary cryptocurrency technology innovator with a current emphasis on use of tokens and NFTs to monetize social networks for operators and participants. Its principals have developed technologies and a suite of applications that provide infrastructure for the generation of Tokens and NFTs, providing a method for users to create, buy, and trade NFTs and tokens. The Company's shares are traded via OTC Link under the symbol RGST (the Company has a pending symbol change request), and current financial and other information is available at www.otcmarkets.com. Additional information about the Company is available at www.everdime.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Sandor Miklos, CEO

SMiklos@edime.io

Corporate Services

Rogue Station Companies Inc./Everdime Inc.

307-384-0237