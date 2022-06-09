Ultra-large Volume Wearable Injectors Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 6.6 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand analysis of ultra-large volume wearable injectors reiterates the growing trend of subcutaneous routes of administration for managing chronic diseases, including in cardiovascular diseases, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes. Product sales of ultra large volume wearable injectors market have thrived on the back of commercialization of products in countries that have high prevalence of diabetes. An in-depth assessment of the various dynamics of the ultra-large volume wearable injectors market by TMR projects the global valuation to advance at CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2022–2031.



Technological advancements particularly those that improve the wearablity and usability of the devices are enriching the ultra-large volume wearable injectors market outlook. The past few years have witnessed constant rise in the target population, owing to the prevalence of multiple chronic diseases in various regions. Recent ultra-large volume wearable injectors market projections in a TMR study found that growing availability of products in drug stores and retail pharmacies has catalyzed a steady uptick in sales.

Emerging trends of the ultra-large volume wearable injectors market highlight the growing focus of many prominent players to innovate in self-injection technologies. Companies are garnering revenue gains from the acceptance of devices among geriatrics. Inclination toward self-administration of therapeutics for chronic diseases has nudged product developers to unveil products of remarkable safety and effectiveness, thus expanding the avenue in ultra-large volume wearable injectors market.

Key Findings of Ultra-large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Study

Need for Effective and Convenient Drug Delivery Methods Steering Market Prospects: The need for delivering the drug subcutaneously for extended period has led to commercialization of ultra-large volume wearable injectors among various patient populations. These wearable injectors are gathering traction in the non-clinical settings as well such as in self-injection at homes, thus creating lucrative avenues in the ultra-large volume wearable injectors market. The introduction of advanced devices that can accommodate new formulations of varying volume and viscosity has extended the canvas for revenue generation. Smart drug delivery platforms in the ultra-large volume wearable injectors market are characterized by improved patient convenience and effectiveness of the delivery method.





Ultra-large Volume Wearable Injectors Market: Key Drivers

High burden from the prevalence of chronic diseases is a key driver for advancements in drug delivery methods. Of note, some developed nations have witnessed glaring burden of multiple chronic diseases affecting the health-related quality of life, such as in the U.S. This is a key underpinning for R&D in the ultra-large volume wearable injectors market.

Growing morbidity and mortality of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes has boosted the growth of the ultra-large volume wearable injectors market

Ultra-large Volume Wearable Injectors Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global ultra-large volume wearable injectors market in 2021. Presence of a vast patient population has spurred the revenue growth of the regional market. Sizable revenues are expected to emanate from development in the U.S. and Canada markets.

Avenues in the Asia Pacific market are projected to expand at lucrative pace during the forecast period. Continuous advancements in medical wearable technologies are boosting the prospects of the regional market, propelled increasingly by the growing burden of chronic diseases.

Ultra-large Volume Wearable Injectors Market: Competitive Dynamics

The competition landscape is fairly fragmented. Some of the key players in the ultra-large volume wearable injectors market are Elcam Medical, Debiotech S.A, Cequr SA, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Ypsomed AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Medtronic, BD, and Amgen, Inc.

Ultra-large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Segmentation

By Indication Diabetes Autoimmune Diseases Oncology Others

By Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies & Drug stores E-commerce Others





Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa



