SC signs deal with Associated Press to manage host country broadcast services during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

NEW YORK and DOHA, Qatar, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), the Qatari organisation responsible for delivering the required infrastructure and host country planning and operations for the FIFA World Cup 2022™, has signed an agreement with The Associated Press (AP) to deliver the country’s Host Country broadcast and media facilities to broadcasters, non-rights holders and non-accredited media during the 28-day tournament later this year.



The agreement was signed by SC Secretary General, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, and the President and CEO of AP, Daisy Veerasingham. The signing in Doha was also attended by Eng. Yasir Al Jamal, SC Director General, Khalid Al Mawlawi, SC Deputy Director General, Marketing, Communications & Event Experience, Fatma Al Nuaimi, SC Communications & Media Executive Director, Andy Braddel, Vice President & Managing Director, AP Global Media Services, Susan Henderson, AP Broadcast Services Head (North America), and Rania Khadr, AP Head of Special Events (Middle East and Africa).

AP Global Media Services, the news agency’s production arm, will help Qatar deliver a seamless experience for broadcast media by providing a one-stop-shop for innovative services and facilities. Services will include broadcast studios, broadcast equipment rental, workforce and technical support, logistical support, work areas and common areas.

In addition, AP will operate broadcast studios in key locations throughout Doha. Broadcast platforms provided will include a mix of multi-camera and single-camera studios, and be within close proximity of the Host Country Media Centre (HCMC), located in the capital’s Msheireb Downtown Doha district. The Souq Waqif live broadcast platform offers a traditional marketplace backdrop, overlooking the main plaza where large crowds of fans are anticipated to gather. The second live location will be situated at Doha’s renowned Corniche waterfront promenade, with spectacular views of Doha’s futuristic skyline and where large crowds are also expected to gather, given Qatar’s extensive fan experience plans.

Al Thawadi said: “We are very pleased to partner with AP on this project as we aim to offer a seamless experience for broadcast media from across the globe when they arrive in Qatar to cover the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup – the first to be held in the Middle East and Arab world. AP’s extensive experience of covering major global events means they are perfectly placed to support both the host country and global broadcasters during their time in Qatar.”

Veerasingham said: “AP Global Media Services, the news agency’s production arm, has served international broadcasters for the past three World Cups, on each occasion working with an official partner from the host nation. We look forward to working with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy to again offer both stunning locations and comprehensive support services in Qatar at one of the world’s most-watched sporting events.”

AP is an independent global news organisation dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The SC has also partnered with Al Kass Sports Channels, a prominent Qatari broadcaster, who will provide facilities to further support media during the tournament.

Qatar will make its tournament debut on the opening night against Ecuador at the stunning 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium. A total of 64 matches will be played throughout the competition, with 32 international teams vying for the coveted golden trophy and winner’s title on 18 December.

Media Contact: WorldCup2022@ap.org