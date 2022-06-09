GeistM Renews with CLIPr After Enjoying Significantly Faster Virtual Onboarding Processes

SEATTLE, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLIPr , a video analysis and management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning to make recorded videos searchable by transcription, topics and subtopics, announced today that GeistM , a leading performance marketing platform that helps brands acquire customers at scale, renewed its CLIPr license after seeing dramatic improvement in recruiting and onboarding high tech talent.



GeistM initially engaged CLIPr to help with software engineer recruitment by making it easier to organize, search and review specific interview moments. GeistM then expanded its use of CLIPr across the organization for all human resources needs, formal and complex internal meetings, opening up larger cross-functional collaboration use cases.

“We have seen significant growth this past year, and with that came the need to staff-up quickly and effectively,” said Sameet Durg, co-founder and president of GeistM. “But we quickly realized that if CLIPr could help us with hiring, it might be even more impactful for onboarding. Before CLIPr, it would take us two months to train new software engineers to the point where they could contribute meaningful code, and now, we’ve cut that down to two weeks.”

CLIPr enables GeistM to upload its recorded interviews from any video conferencing provider or URL link, where CLIPr’s proprietary machine learning algorithms analyze audio and visual data and makes them more searchable through transcription, topics and subtopics. CLIPr allows users to interact with analyzed video content and make personal annotations, comments, and reactions to specific moments for other team members to view and/or collaborate.

“Despite video being one of the most widely used communication methods for enterprises over the last couple of years, there isn’t a productive and efficient way to maximize the value of that content to save time and improve decision making,” said Humphrey Chen, co-founder and CEO at CLIPr. “In this case, CLIPr is enabling GeistM to create a better system for remote recruitment and onboarding that is far more efficient and effective than it has ever been.”

For more information on CLIPr’s VAM platform, now with support of 31 different languages including English, French, German, and Spanish, visit www.CLIPr.ai .

About CLIPr

CLIPr is a Video Analysis and Management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning to help users quickly discover key moments within video content, enabling them to search, engage, interact and share with ease. CLIPr’s machine learning algorithms analyze audio and visual cues, indexing uploaded video content into topics which users can select to create highlight reels of their most important video moments to share and engage colleagues, customers and their community. For more information, please visit www.clipr.ai .

About GeistM

GeistM, a Gramercy Labs company, is a leading performance marketing platform with a roster of clients ranging from Fortune 500 brands to high-growth start-ups. GeistM's proprietary AI technology, Blackfire, and diverse publisher network is built to develop, launch, and scale content-based marketing campaigns across more than a dozen integrated third-party networks, including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest, and Outbrain resulting in profitable customer acquisition at scale. GeistM has been named to Crain's New York Fast 50 and to Inc's 5000 List for the past three consecutive years. For more information, please visit https://geistm.com/en .

