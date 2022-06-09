BioNTech to Provide an Update on Manufacturing and Development Plans of mRNA Vaccines in Africa

English German

MAINZ, Germany, June 9, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”) will welcome its African partners for the first time on the African continent and provide an update on the joint establishment of mRNA manufacturing facilities and vaccine development plans. The event will encompass the groundbreaking for BioNTech’s initial African mRNA manufacturing facility in Kigali, Rwanda, where the first BioNTainer modules are planned to be delivered by the end of 2022.

Following the invitation of H.E. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, several heads of States and Government are expected to attend, alongside highest-level representatives from the African Union, the European Union, and WHO. The event will take place on June 23, 2022, at approx. 11.30 am CET / 05.30 am ET. A limited number of accredited media representatives will be able to join the event on-site. Interested journalists are invited to send an e-mail with the subject line “BioNTainer in Africa”.

In February 2022 , BioNTech introduced its approach to establish scalable vaccine production by developing and delivering turnkey mRNA manufacturing facilities based on a container solution named “BioNTainer”. BioNTech also expects to ship BioNTainers to Senegal and potentially South Africa in close coordination with the respective country and the African Union.

