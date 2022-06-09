New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Global Market and Pipeline Analysis – Forecast To 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277256/?utm_source=GNW





The report covers marketed products details and also drugs that are in various phases of development (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical). The pipeline focuses on Lu-177 labeled monoclonal antibodies and peptides for various indications that are in clinical trials, FDA and CE approved products.



The report covers the patient population, treatment cost, total addressable market and penetration analysis for GEP-NET and Prostate cancer. It covers list of nuclear reactors that have potential to produce Lu-177 both medium and high flux reactor with their locations all over the world. It also focuses on supply chain analysis and market dynamics (DROT) of Lu-177.



This report enables Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Medical technology companies, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available licensing/collaborative commercial opportunities in the Lu-177 global market. The report also provides strategic insights on some of the molecules which will eventually be launched in the next few years.



• Market Analysis

o In market analysis section, global GEP-NET and Prostate cancer market are indicated along with the Lu-177 therapy market size, eligible patients pool, total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity and demand for Lu-177 isotope is forecasted from 2019 to 2026.

o Lu-177 players and their production capacities

o Lu-177 market dynamics.

o Lu-177 related deals analysis.

o Global, N.A., Europe, APAC and RoW prevalence rates (GEP-NET & Prostate cancer).



• Pipeline Analysis

o Pipeline Analysis based molecule type

o Pipeline Analysis based on indications

o Pipeline analysis based on targets

o Monoclonal Antibodies labeled pipeline analysis

o Peptide labeled pipeline analysis

o Pipeline analysis based on leading players & their molecule analysis



• Key Players Analysis

o The key player’s analysis section provides an in-depth understanding of various companies working on Lu-177 and their pipelines with development phase as well as understanding partnering strategies such as deals entered by the company.

o Global key players overview

o Global key players Pipeline data (discovery, pre-clinical & clinical development)

o Global key players deal (collaborations, partnership, licensing agreements, grants, funding etc.)

