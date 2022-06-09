New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Real Estate Market by Property Type, by Business - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272291/?utm_source=GNW

There has been a rise in demand for commercial and industrial infrastructure development, globally. This is expected to drive the real estate market growth. Additionally, growing number of public–private partnerships in several economies including India, China, and Africa would continue driving the development of the global real estate market. However, slow economic activity after Brexit in Europe and very low growth rate in the residential sector in developed nations as cities have reached saturation, directly impacts the real estate industry growth. On the other hand, upsurge in government spending on infrastructure development is anticipated to offer remunerative growth opportunities to the real estate market players in future.



Market Dynamics and Trends:



The global real estate market growth is primarily driven by urbanization in emerging nations as people from small towns and villages migrate to urban places to enhance their living standards. In addition, rise in number of industrial complexes and manufacturing facilities have led to the development of cities in nearby locations. Further, governments of numerous countries including the U.S., China, Australia, and some European nations provide real estate loans at a much cheaper rate for long-term, along with other concessions for first time home buyers. For instance, governments of the U.S., Canada, and Poland offer schemes such as Golden Visa and affordable housing schemes to motivate consumers. On the other hand, presence of large number of tourist places in nations such as Dubai, France, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Singapore also appeal real estate buyers. However, during the COVID-19 pendamic, the real estate market globally witnessed decline, due to standstill in construction and transaction activities.



Market Segmentations and Scope:



The global real estate market is segmented on the basis of property type, business, and region. By property type, the market is segmented into residential buildings & dwellings, commercial complexes, industrial infrastructure, and government infrastructure. On the basis of business, it is separated into sales and rental. By region, the global real estate market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.



Geographical Analysis:



North America holds the lion share in the real estate market owing to higher rents in developed and developing cities, people prefer to invest in housing properties, which can give better returns in the future.



However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a steady growth due to growing population in developing economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. These nations are expected to support the market expansion due to increase in demand for building construction.



Competitive Landscape:



The real estate market consists of major market players such as American Tower Corporation, Avalonbay Communities, Inc., Ayala Land, Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Gecina, Link Asset Management Limited, Prologis, Inc., Segro Plc, Simon Property Group, Inc., Sinarmas Land Limited, CBRE, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., New World Development Company Limited, Colliers and Newmark Group among others.



