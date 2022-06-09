Crews Control Names Barbara Kittridge President, Andrea Keating Moves to CEO

FULTON, Md., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrea Keating, Founder of Crews Control Inc. is pleased to announce she will be moving into the role of CEO and has promoted Barbara Kittridge to the role of President. "It is an exciting time of change here at Crews Control, as Barbara steps into the President position and I continue my role as CEO," Keating said. "Barbara's expertise in scaling growth, developing additional services and solutions will position Crews Control to transition to the next level as a creative services agency. I am confident that she will continue to help our team, our clients and our crews excel and thrive in her new position."

Kittridge started at Crews Control in August of 2021. Her previous role of "Senior Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships" helped Crews Control and their clients through the start of "the new normal" post lockdowns and aided in expanding their global reach and services.

Kittridge states, "I'm proud of the work we have done and what we accomplished as a team at Crews Control. I am gratified and excited about taking on the role of President from Andrea to drive the continued growth of the company and build from the incredible legacy she has built over the last three decades. As we continue to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19, we are bringing new capabilities and services to market that make us invaluable partners to our clients and crews. I am looking forward to this next chapter for Crews Control and for the global production industry."

Kittridge spent 5 years in the telecommunications and cosmetics industries at T-Mobile, Vodafone and L'Oreal, leading integrated digital marketing strategies, creating multi-channel platforms and media partnerships that spurred revenue growth. As the EVP, Business Development at Havas Media Group North America she delivered over $2.5 billion in billings growth contributing to winning such accolades as 2016 ADWEEK's US Media Agency of the Year and 2017 MediaPost's Media Agency of the Year. Her cross-cultural work experience while at Publicis included stints in China, CEE (Hungary, Poland) and EMEA. She worked with market leaders and challenger brands including McDonald's, Kraft, The Coca-Cola Company, P&G, GM, Diageo, Novartis, and Suzuki to spur market share, launch new products and increase marketing efficiency.

She has been recognized in 2013 by the CMO Club as "CMO of the Year" in the Marketing Innovations category and named as one of "The Women Driving Chicago's Digital Renaissance" by Built in Chicago while serving as CMO at the data and analytics firm, Cardinal Path. Kittridge was recently accepted as a member to the exclusive women's network CHIEF and graduated from Northwestern University with a BA in History and an MBA in marketing and international business from Loyola University of Chicago - Quinlan School of Business, she resides in Northwest Washington, D.C.

