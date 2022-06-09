Blyncsy Joins New York City's Newlab DOT Studio to Improve Transportation

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movement data intelligence company Blyncsy joins Newlab - a community of experts and innovators applying transformative technology to solve the worldʼs biggest challenges. Blyncsy will be participating in the DOT Studio, a collaboration between the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) and Newlab, and focuses on applying emerging technologies to advance planning, policy, operations, and real-time management of transportation across New York City in line with the City's Vision Zero and sustainability goals.

The DOT Studio focuses on tackling two challenges in partnership with NYC DOT- safety and sustainability. DOT Studio aims to improve the NYC DOT's pavement marking condition analysis and maintenance operations for the City's 6,300 miles of streets and highways by identifying more automated, systemic, and data-driven approaches. Relating to NYC's sustainability and transportation electrification strategy, DOT Studio aims to scale solutions that enable efficient and affordable public electric vehicle (EV) charging options for New Yorkers.

Blyncsy's Payver technology will be piloted by NYC DOT to help automatically identify lane markings, pedestrian and bike lanes striping, PASER pavement condition analysis, and the condition of crosswalks. Blyncsy's Payver technology utilizes dash cam imagery and machine learning algorithms to passively provide a roadway view of striping and other active transportation assets. From striping to cracking, Blyncsy's machine vision technology can detect anything the eye can see.

Currently, striping maintenance relies on manual inspections and public complaints, which can result in longer response times to issues. By using machine vision on roadways, agencies will gain near real-time insights, thus decreasing emissions and increasing the speed and efficiency of maintenance.

"We are so excited to be selected by DOT Studio because they share our values. We can't wait to innovate road maintenance with them," said founder and CEO of Blyncsy, Mark Pittman.

