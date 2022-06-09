Better Choice Reminds Shareholders to Vote on Annual Meeting Proposals Before the Proxy Deadline of June 12, 2022

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, today is reminding shareholders to vote on the proposals being presented at the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) to be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 by the deadline of 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 12, 2022.



For instructions how to vote and an overview of the proposals being presented at the Meeting, please visit the Company’s SCHEDULE 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by visiting: HERE.

How to Vote

To ensure that your shares will be voted at the Meeting, shareholders are encouraged to vote online in advance of the deadline at 11:59 p.m. ET on June 12, 2022.

Registered and beneficial shareholders can vote online by visiting www.ProxyVote.com or over the telephone by dialing toll-free 1-800-690-6903, and entering the control number located on the notice of the proxy previously sent.

If you are a registered shareholder and do not have your control number, please send an email to our Corporate Secretary at scook@bttrco.com. If you are a beneficial shareholder and do not have your control number, please contact your broker.

Your vote is important regardless of the number of shares you own. Please vote today.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet's health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats.

