Introducing Atmos™ Air-Charged Urodynamics Catheters by Gemini Medical Technologies

Boca Raton, FL, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Committed to giving practitioners and their patients a new urology diagnostic option, Gemini Medical Technologies (“Gemini”) has announced the launch of Atmos™ Air-Charged Urodynamics Catheters — the first patient-centric advancement in air-charged urodynamics catheters in ten years.

Over the last decade, there has been a significant market consolidation across the urology industry impacting the consumables, equipment, and service sectors. As a result, practitioners - and subsequently, their patients - have been left with limited options.

Atmos catheters are designed to match today’s standard of care while bringing added enhancements to improve the diagnostic experience for patients and practitioners. The premium suite of Atmos catheters offer:

+The smallest diameter available in North America

+A flexible design for a relaxed fit

+Reliable results

+Integration for simple and efficient use

+Responsible pricing

“Atmos catheters are a welcome innovation adding competition in a limited market of urodynamic air-charged catheters. Our experience shows improved comfort with great performance and accuracy at a lower cost when compared to another leading brand,” said John Miklos, M.D., Director of Urogynecology at Miklos and Moore Urogynecology in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We strive to continue to advance the urodynamic market with future innovations that are designed to meet the needs of our practitioners, their practices, and patients,” said Brian Hersh, General Manager of Gemini Medical Technologies “We are extremely excited to bring Atmos catheters to the market, finally giving practitioners a choice.”

For practitioners seeking a new option – the choice is yours. Click here for early access.

About Gemini

Gemini (www.geminimedtech.com) is committed to providing advanced urodynamic solutions and tailored service to improve best practices and quality care. By understanding and fulfilling the unique needs of today’s physicians and their patients, we believe we can build long-term partnerships that will shape the future of urologic diagnostics and generate industry-wide prosperity. Gemini is partnering with you to achieve more.

GEMINI and ATMOS are trademarks of Gemini Medical Technologies LLC. All Rights Reserved. Product names, brands, and other trademarks featured or referred to within the Gemini website and marketing documents are the property of their respective trademark owners.

