Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — June 9, 2022
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 19, 2022)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: June 1 to June 8, 2022
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|1-Jun-22
|FR0014003TT8
|122 500
|38,9450
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|1-Jun-22
|FR0014003TT8
|115 000
|38,9359
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|1-Jun-22
|FR0014003TT8
|12 500
|38,9517
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Jun-22
|FR0014003TT8
|28 680
|38,8021
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Jun-22
|FR0014003TT8
|20 185
|38,7821
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Jun-22
|FR0014003TT8
|2 463
|38,9956
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Jun-22
|FR0014003TT8
|37 000
|38,9439
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Jun-22
|FR0014003TT8
|22 928
|38,9360
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|7-Jun-22
|FR0014003TT8
|101 493
|38,4399
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|7-Jun-22
|FR0014003TT8
|68 905
|38,4389
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|7-Jun-22
|FR0014003TT8
|6 508
|38,3719
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Jun-22
|FR0014003TT8
|48 094
|38,4210
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Jun-22
|FR0014003TT8
|25 000
|38,4008
|DXE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investors Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com
