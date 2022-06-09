Backblaze Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group has announced that Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading independent cloud storage platform, has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Incidents Response category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

Backblaze Instant Recovery in Any Cloud is an infrastructure as code (IaC) package that makes ransomware recovery into a VMware/Hyper-V based cloud easy to plan for and execute. With Instant Recovery in Any Cloud, businesses have an easy, flexible path to as-soon-as-possible disaster recovery—putting fast, affordable disaster recovery within reach for any IT team. Users can run a single command using an industry-standard automation tool to quickly bring up an orchestrated combination of on-demand servers, firewalls, networking, storage, and other infrastructure in IaaS platforms like phoenixNAP.

“Our goal with Instant Disaster Recovery was to alleviate some of the struggle businesses experience while getting systems back online after any kind of attack or outage,” says Elton Carneiro, Senior Director of Partnerships at Backblaze. “Being recognized as one of the leading Incidents Response solutions by Business Intelligence is an honor, and reinforces our hope that IT teams can advance their security by working with Backblaze and phoenixNAP to employ this recovery option.”

“We are so proud to name Backblaze as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Backblaze are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”



