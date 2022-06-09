Community Rallies Support and Funds For Residents Impacted by Overland Park Apartment Fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight units have been lost in a fire that occurred in a portion of The Highlands apartment community Friday afternoon in Overland Park, Kansas. Firefighters from Overland Park and Lenexa responded to flames reported in one building of The Highlands apartments located at the corner of 80th and Farley.



Management company, Lincoln Property Company said no injuries were reported and all residents are accounted for. The fire department was able to contain the fire to the eight-unit building situated in the 448-unit community. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We are just glad that no one is hurt,” said Clifton Tidwell, Head of Asset Management with St. Regis Properties, the ownership team of The Highlands. “We were so thankful for the immediate response by the Overland Park and Lenexa fire departments, the Lincoln Property Company team, and the local community.”

Tricia Erickson, Regional Marketing Director for Lincoln commented, “The community has rallied together to help those impacted. The Apartment Association of Kansas City donated care packages and we’ve had an overwhelming outreach from residents asking how they can help.”

In response, a GoFundMe page has been created. While they can never replace what was lost in the fire, The Highlands team hopes to help give these residents peace of mind as they start over in their new homes. The St. Regis team will be matching donations up to $20,000 for the lease-holders in the eight units impacted by the fire. On-site management is working diligently to help rehome these residents.

For more information on how to help or to donate to the GoFundMe please visit thehighlandsapartments.com/go-fund-me.

