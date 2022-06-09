Datagen Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner®

TEL-AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datagen , the data-as-code leader for computer vision (CV) artificial intelligence, was named a 2022 Cool Vendor in AI for Computer Vision. According to Gartner, “this research is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.”



“We are honored to be named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor, as we believe it as validation for our technology and for the growing need for computer vision teams to accelerate AI-powered innovation across sectors by removing the training data barrier,” said Ofir Zuk , co-founder and CEO of Datagen.

Today, there are a myriad of use cases for Computer Vision (CV) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), ranging from automotive to home security, yet one of the biggest barriers to accelerating production-ready models is data. According to the Gartner 2022 Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision Report, “while enterprises collect a lot of data, they often struggle with identifying or creating appropriate datasets to enhance their model performance for computer vision use cases.” Data experts and computer vision engineers alike are limited by the amount of time and resources it takes to use real-world data to create a diverse dataset that will ultimately produce top performing, production-ready algorithms. In fact, research from Datagen has found that 99% of computer vision professionals have experienced project cancellations.

Since introducing the Datagen platform, the company has defined a new data-as-code category that will serve as the next frontier in data-centric approaches to computer vision AI model development. Most recently, Datagen announced a $50 million Series B as it continues to lead the charge in simulated training data space for CV applications, focusing on visual synthetic data for humans in context. By providing a self-service platform , Datagen customers get even more granular access and control when customizing their preferred datasets. Datagen makes it easy for computer vision engineers to use synthetic data to responsibly develop and implement AI solutions to better humanity.

“As computer vision teams look to solve the AI bottleneck problem, they require unfettered access to high-variance, high-performance visual data that uniquely fits their domain and unique use cases,” adds Zuk. “In receiving this recognition from Gartner, we feel confident that we are on the right track in delivering a solution that will help them perform better and deploy faster.”

The Datagen team will be in attendance at this year’s CVPR event in New Orleans (June 19-24). Attendees can visit the team at Booth #813 throughout the event, and learn from two of Datagen’s foremost CV experts at the following workshops:

Fortune 500 companies rely on Datagen to develop their future products in the worlds of AR/VR/Metaverse, In-cabin Vehicle Safety, Robotics, IoT Security, and more. To explore the Datagen platform, visit here .

About Datagen

Datagen is the Data-as-Code company, a category-defining solution for the Computer Vision data market. Building on the principles of Infrastructure-as-Code, Datagen’s approach turns the heavy operational process of visual data collection and annotation into an easy-to-control programmable user interface, enabling CV teams to generate data, train and evaluate models across the development lifecycle. Fortune 500 companies rely on Datagen’s self-service human-centric synthetic data platform to develop their future products in the worlds of AR/VR/Metaverse, In-Cabin Vehicle Safety, IoT Security and more. Founded in 2018, Datagen is led and backed by world-renowned AI experts. For more information, visit www.datagen.tech .

