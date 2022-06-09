Vacation Innovations Selected as Exclusive Travel Benefits Provider for SFX Preferred Resorts

Orlando, Fla., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Innovations (“VI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of travel-related products, software, and services, today announced it has been selected by The San Francisco Exchange Company (“SFX Preferred Resorts” or “SFX”) as the exclusive travel benefits provider for its growing membership base.

Vacation Innovations, through its Holiday Systems International brand, is providing SFX members with access to unique resort weeks, last-minute deals, and travel rewards, as well as unmatched discounts on hotels, cruises, car rentals, custom vacation experiences, and more.

“Our partnership with SFX Preferred Resorts is an incredible opportunity for our organizations to lean in on their respective strengths,” said Bryan Rand, President of Vacation Innovations. “SFX has built an incredible brand with a reputation for delivering a high-quality product, and we’re thrilled to have been selected to deliver exceptional concierge-level service and premium, personalized vacation experiences for their members.”

Vacation Innovations and SFX Preferred Resorts have been working closely over the past several months to ensure a smooth transition, with VI officially launching its travel benefits services for SFX members on June 1, 2022.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to enhance our platform and are confident this new partnership with Vacation Innovations will deliver even more value and benefits for our members,” said Mel Grant, Chairman & CEO of SFX Preferred Resorts. “We look forward to continuing to work with the VI team and exploring new ways to deliver best-in-class exchange and travel experiences into the future.”

Driven by innovation, VI continues to actively invest in its brands, programs, and technology. With a full suite of innovative products and solutions for the vacation ownership and larger travel industries, the Company continues to set itself apart as the leader in custom travel benefits and membership programs.

About SFX Preferred Resorts

The San Francisco Exchange Company (sfxresorts.com) was founded in 1992 by current CEO Mel Grant. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area in Burlingame, California, SFX offers its members one central access point to quality-rated, high-demand resorts listed in all major exchange networks. SFX is committed to removing the barriers of one timeshare exchange network and providing timeshare owners concierge-level service with central accessibility to premium, personalized vacation experiences. SFX is also highly recognized by developers for providing high-end demographic inbound exchanges and mini-vac guests through its expanded resort marketing programs, that are operated by a non-exchange division of the company. SFX has maintained an A+ rating with the San Francisco Bay Area Better Business Bureau as a BBB accredited business since 2009.

About Holiday Systems International

Founded in 1993, Holiday Systems International (holidaysystems.com) is a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, producing some of the most sophisticated software and user interfaces in the travel industry. A division of Vacation Innovations, HSI leverages its strategic relationships with properties and developers to provide nearly 1 million members with exceptional travel opportunities and experiences. HSI was honored at GNEX in 2020 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Consumer Product, Best Innovation, and Best Technology and in 2021 for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, and Best Marketing Professional.