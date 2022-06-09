Biller Genie Announces Integrated Partnership with Maverick Payments

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biller Genie is now integrated into the Maverick Payments gateway, enabling Maverick’s thousands of merchants to use Biller Genie’s robust cloud-based accounts receivable tools for both Credit Card and ACH (eCheck) Processing. The partnership expands the list of payment gateway options available via Biller Genie software.



"Maverick is an industry-leading payment processor and we are thrilled to join forces with a partner who is not only full service, but who is a technology leader in the space," said Biller Genie President and Co-Founder Garima Shah. "Our partnership and integration with Maverick gives us the ability to continue expanding our footprint to serving thousands of SMBs with an automated accounts receivable solution as well as empower ISO's working with Maverick to unlock new business that was inaccessible before."

“We are excited about Biller Genie as an integrated partner to the Maverick platform, enabling our expansive network of partners and resellers to effortlessly leverage Biller Genie’s invoicing solutions for credit card and ACH payment processing through Maverick,” said Ben Griefer, COO of Maverick Payments. “The experience, service level, and technology Biller Genie oﬀers clients combined with the seamless onboarding of the Maverick Dashboard is massively beneficial for any ISOs working with Maverick.”

About Biller Genie

Based in Miami, Florida, Biller Genie is an award-winning, cloud-based Accounts Receivable (A/R) platform and e-invoicing solution that automates bill presentment, follow up, online payments, and reconciliation for small-and-mid-sized businesses. The SaaS based technology seamlessly integrates with popular accounting software and all major payment processing platforms, streamlining workflows for its subscribers while giving their customers a branded and frictionless checkout experience. On average, Biller Genie subscribers get paid up to 15 days faster, experience a 40% in overdue invoices, and save 10-20 hours of administrative work per week.

For more information, visit https://billergenie.com

About Maverick Payments

Since 2000, Maverick has worked with thousands of merchants and partners providing white-glove support and industry-leading payment processing services.

A full-service processor, all operations are handled internally, including partner and merchant support, underwriting and on-boarding, risk, and compliance monitoring.

With an industry-leading dashboard, feature-rich, and both merchant and partner-facing, Maverick makes it easy to scale in a frictionless manner while providing immense value-added features and service. Efficiently implemented payment processing services that are technology-enabled, lucrative, and an overall win-win for everyone. From our proprietary payment gateway, ACH processing, and acquiring, the Maverick dashboard is a complete all-in-one solution from a user experience and API perspective.

Privately held, family owned and operated, Maverick is nimble, forward thinking, and competitive when compared to the larger players in the space. Full-service coupled with our industry-leading technology designed to grow with your business.

For more information, visit maverickpayments.com

