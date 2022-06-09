Professional chauffeured rides are safest for-hire trips in New York City

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chauffeur driven vehicles are the safest for-hire transportation in New York City, according to new research from global chauffeur service Blacklane . The company’s new report, “ Which Ride Service is Safest? ” provides a comprehensive look at crash data of the city’s five most common for-hire ride services from 2016 - 2021.



“Chauffeurs are synonymous with professionalism, top quality and attention to detail. Our research shows how those qualities translate into the safest rides,” said Dr. Jens Wohltorf, CEO and co-founder of Blacklane. “Chauffeurs’ defensive driving training and premium vehicles with high safety standards separate them from drivers of other ride services. We can quantify the difference in New York, and we are confident of the industry’s superior safety worldwide.”

Blacklane studied six years of data from New York City’s Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC) across the most popular types for for-hire rides:

Black Cars, whose trips were done by high-volume ride-hailing companies, including Uber and Lyft, 97% of the time.

Liveries, pre-arranged service charging by a flat rate, time or mileage.

Luxury limousines, primarily rides from chauffeur companies such as Blacklane in high-quality, late-model sedans and SUVs.

Medallion Taxis, more commonly known as yellow cabs.

Street Hail Liveries, also known as green taxis.



The findings show that luxury limousines are:

Least likely to result in injury in the event of a crash. Injuries could be to a passenger, driver, pedestrian and/or cyclist.

Injuries could be to a passenger, driver, pedestrian and/or cyclist. Least likely to be involved in a crash. For every one million miles with passengers, luxury limousines crashed 27.3 times. Other services crashed 29.1 to 66.1 times – up to 142% more often.

For every one million miles with passengers, luxury limousines crashed 27.3 times. Other services crashed 29.1 to 66.1 times – up to 142% more often. Least likely to crash with a resulting injury. For every one million miles with passengers, luxury limousine crashes resulted in injuries only 3.8 times. Other services had injury-related crashes 6.1 to 15.7 times – 63% to 317% more often.



“Kudos go to the New York City luxury limousine industry for its incredible safety record, which raises the bar for all for-hire passenger ground transportation services to help advance our Vision Zero goals,” said Matthew W. Daus, Esq., Partner & Transportation Practice Founder/Chair at Windels Marx . “Hiring qualified and well-trained drivers, who operate the latest model vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art crash avoidance technology, are key contributors identified in the Blacklane report which helped make chauffeured rides some of the safest in town.”

About Blacklane ( blacklane.com )

Blacklane’s global chauffeur service brings peace of mind to travelers moving through a fast-paced world. The crew’s dedication to safety, reliability, and smart technology places Blacklane at the forefront of a new era of stress-free travel. Since 2017, the company has been carbon-neutral, combining a five-star guest experience with care for the planet. Upgrade your travels on Blacklane’s mobile apps or website .

Press Contact

Adam Parken, Head of Global Communications

Office: +49 30 2016 3016

Mobile: +49 159 0414 6420 and +1 919 277 8551

adam.parken@blacklane.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcd6138b-ab60-4f9e-81a2-7c0e1d5450db

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b84b073a-9e08-422d-8c96-d717cf50712a