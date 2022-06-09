Sodexo Launches New Mobile App, Everyday, Across the U.S. for Millions of Consumers

Gaithersburg, Md., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in quality, multichannel, and flexible food experiences, announced today the launch of Everyday, the company’s new mobile commerce solution. Customers at Sodexo client sites will now enjoy features including mobile and kiosk ordering, digital wallet, personalization, scan-and-go capabilities and delivery for customers across the nation. The new technology is set to roll out on campuses this fall. Sodexo’s other segments, including Healthcare, will also see the new app by the end of 2022.

“Everyday provides the enhanced user experience guests across all areas of Sodexo’s business are demanding,” said Sarosh Mistry, Region Chair for North America. “Not only is Everyday fast and easy to use but it’s comprehensive, allowing guests to view menus and nutritional information, earn rewards, and more. Everyday is just the next step in the digital innovation for Sodexo, which includes check-out free stores, autonomous delivery and robotic meal preparation in vending-style machines.”



With Everyday, guests can continue to order directly from their phone and choose a pick-up time that works for their schedule or have it delivered. The app’s advanced digital technology empowers guests to use their smartphones, in-store kiosks, and personal computers to select, order, and pay, streamlining the checkout experience. Added benefits include integration to Eat Now, our seamless grocery solution and third-party delivery services including Kiwi and Uber.

