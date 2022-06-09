UK Smiles Announce New Affordable Hair Transplant Service in Istanbul Turkey

Cleveland, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



With over 20 years’ experience of providing professional cosmetic dental care at affordable prices, UK Smiles have now moved into the hair transplants sector and offer their high-quality services for as little as £1700 compared to the average cost of £12,000 for the same treatment in the UK.

Popular amongst UK clients who like to combine travel with lower cost but expert dental treatments, UK Smiles provides a range of hotel packages, so you can relax in the beautiful, sunny surroundings while experiencing a specialist service from their reputable team.

With their state-of-the-art dental clinic which features the latest technology and friendly customer service team who can speak English, it is no wonder that UK Smiles are so highly reviewed with their hundreds of 5-star reviews from across the globe.

Regrowing Your Confidence

Turkey is renowned for its culture and remarkable hospitality but has also just been ranked as one of the top three nations in the world for hair transplant treatments.

UK Smiles offer a range of different hair transplant treatments with their expert team of specialists who utilise the latest cutting-edge technology to help you gain back your confidence after hair loss.

FUE Technique

The FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) is a leading technique where grafts using the hair follicles from the doner area (the nape of your neck) are carefully collected using micromotors and microtips then transplanted into the balding area by a special tool without damaging the hair.

This method is used during the hair transplant process across the globe and ensures that no marks are left at the back of the head, while the utilisation of micro-instruments means that the deformation is less, and the healing process is shortened.

Sapphire FUE Technique

This new version of the FUE technique uses precious stones called sapphire blades to extract and plant the hair follicles in the channels opened with the sapphire tools.

The difference between the classical FUE technique and the sapphire FUE method is that through the use of smoother materials and gems – which are sharper than steel blades and allow for smaller incisions – means that the possibility of scarring is very low, and you are more likely to heal faster.

Not only this, but due to the smaller incisions, the channels are also reduced in size which helps the hair follicles set in better, improves your hair density and allows for a high number of hair follicles to be transplanted in one session.

DHI Technique

The DHI (Direct Hair Transplant) method that does not require suturing and incision which results in no scarring.

The biggest difference with a DHI hair transplant compared to other techniques is that it ensures the grafts taken from the back of the head (the donor area) are healthier and stronger by minimizing the time they are kept outside.

When these hair follicle grafts are taken no holes are made in the areas where the hair will be transplanted and instead the hair follicles are directly transplanted with the special tools used. This greatly increases the number of hair follicles and creates an opportunity for denser transplantation.

While this technique allows for an even faster healing process due to no incisions, it is also more laborious and takes longer than the FUE method.

Other Services

UK Smiles also offer a list of other transplant services for both men and women, such as:

Crown, Full Head and Hair line Transplants

Maximum Grafts

PRP Therapy

Beard and Eyebrow Transplants

Along with all of this, they also have excellent after care treatment plans and a wealth of advice on how best to care for your hair after a transplant on their blog.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/uk-smiles-announce-new-affordable-hair-transplant-service-in-istanbul-turkey/