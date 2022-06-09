TransCode Therapeutics to Participate at BIO International Convention

BOSTON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNAZ) today announced that it will be attending and presenting at the BIO International Convention to be held June 13-16 in San Diego, CA. The in-person venue for the event is the San Diego Convention Center.



During the presentation, TransCode’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Dudley, will discuss the Company's RNA-based scientific discoveries that it believes have the potential to significantly advance the treatment of cancer. Dudley will also describe the Company’s plans to advance its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, designed to treat metastatic disease, into its First-in-Human clinical trial.

Event: BIO International Convention Date: June 13-16, 2022 Presentation: June 13, 2022, at 2:30 PM (PT) Convention: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention/sessions/881957



About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is an RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be defeated using RNA therapeutics. The Company has created a platform of drug candidates designed to target a variety of tumor types with the objective of significantly improving patient outcomes. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer, which is believed to cause approximately 90% of all cancer deaths totaling over nine million per year worldwide. The Company believes that TTX-MC138 has the potential to produce regression without recurrence in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian and colon cancer, glioblastomas and others. Two of the Company’s other drug candidates, TTX-siPDL1 and TTX-siLIN28B, focus on treating tumors by targeting PD-L1 and LIN28B, respectively. TransCode also has three cancer-agnostic programs: TTX-RIGA, an RNA–based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I, or RIG-I, approach designed to drive an immune response in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9–based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines designed to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells.

