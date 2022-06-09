PE Scholar Offers the Best Physical Education Resources to Help the Future of Sports Thrive

Chippenham, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you a physical education teacher or a coach? Are you looking for a supportive community to share and find PE teaching resources, collaborate with other colleagues, learn from experts in market leading courses and make more of a difference? If yes, then why not visit PE Scholar to find out more.

About PE Scholar

Our aim is to ensure that all young people get the very best physical education, school sport and physical activity experiences to ignite a passion of movement and physical activity for life.

We help teachers make this happen by closing the research practice gap via insight posts, teaching resources and expertly led professional development courses. We build communities of practice where you can connect with, collaborate with, learn from and challenge the very best in our sector via online and face to face training and consultancy. Our team of practitioners, researchers and teacher educators are here to ensure that PE stands for Positive Experiences for all and that our subject thrives.

Insight: Bridging the gap between research and practice.

Our insight posts aim to close the research-practice gap by unpacking research and theories and translating them into digestible and easy to understand recommendations for practice. Written by academics, teacher educators, teachers and practitioners these posts are designed to provoke thought and discussion. Here are our top three insight posts from 2022:

A Quick Introduction to Physical Literacy – A 10 minute read outlining the concept of physical literacy.

Global Perspectives of PE Policy and Practice – A range of blogs that explore how physical education is approached in a range of countries worldwide.

Physical Education and the Great Health Myth – This blog explores some of the myths and misconceptions around how we communicate the value of physical education.

Resources: Saving you time and enhancing your lessons.

Our high-quality teaching resources are designed to help ease the lesson planning process and help you deliver high quality PE lessons and experiences for your pupils. Here are three of our most popular teaching resources.

Floor Hockey Unit Plan – 6 fully editable and comprehensive lesson plans and aligned assessment.

Non-Participant Lanyards – a range of cards aimed at engaging those who are not able to take part in the practical elements of lessons.

SEND in PE – Adaptive teaching considerations that help you consider how you can provide a more inclusive environment for your SEND pupils.

Courses: Expert-led courses undertaken online at your own pace with the support of colleagues.

We have a range of expertly designed courses created by world-leading PE teacher educators. We have a range of asynchronous, online, blended learning courses aimed to provide you with impactful and supportive professional development helping you to transform your practice and the experience of your pupils in your context. Some of our most popular PE courses include:

Awesome PE in 5 Ways – This short course walks you through how to create an awesome PE experience and offer in your context.

Physical Education Curriculum Design – This larger more comprehensive course walks you through 12 modules that take you through everything from student voice, assessment, long term planning to physical literacy and much, much more.

Preparing for a Successful Ofsted Deep Dive in PE – This course is designed to help you prepare for a successful deep dive in PE.

Research: Curating and signposting relevant and important research for PE, in one easy to find place.

Each week we update our research archive with the latest research that we think the PE profession should read. We signpost to the latest research from across the world in the sectors of education, health, sport, physical activity and leisure helping the PE Scholar community stay up-to-date with the latest research.

Support: Connect with experts and colleagues to help you, your department and pupils thrive.

We are a really supportive community of experts and colleagues who are passionate about the value of PE and School Sport. We aim to support and learn from one another by sharing best practice, ideas and expertise. We provide a range of safe and supportive groups for discussion including regular webinar sessions, online and in-person meetings and conferences/speaking engagements, plus wider bespoke support. And if that wasn’t enough, we recently helped two PE teachers to successfully publish their own books!

Become a member of PE Scholar today and join us in our mission to create more meaningful, inclusive and positive PE experiences for all students.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/pe-scholar-offers-the-best-physical-education-resources-to-help-the-future-of-sports-thrive/