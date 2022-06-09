Red, White and Better-for-You: Bolthouse Farms Reveals America’s Favorites Dips and Dressings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From adding flavor to a crisp salad to serving as a delicious dip for everything from crudité to proteins, a recent study by Bolthouse Farms, the brand behind delicious salad dressings, juices, smoothies, and more, found that salad dressings are one of the most versatile and desired ingredients across the country.



The study of more than 2,000 Americans, conducted by Regina Corso Consulting, found that over four in five Americans (86%) say salad “becomes a party” once you add the right dressing. As well, a majority of Americans use creamy dressings as dips for party favorites ranging from vegetables to chicken wings. So, what impacts Americans’ choice of dressing/dip?

While three-quarters of Americans (77%) change their salad dressing choice depending on their mood, another three-quarters (74%) claim to choose healthier dressings whenever possible. 81% believe creamy dressings are enjoyable and can still be healthy when made with the right ingredients, such as the new & improved Ranch, Blue Cheese and Caesar salad dressings from Bolthouse Farms.

When it comes to dipping vegetables such as carrots and/or celery, over half of Americans (56%) prefer to dip them into ranch. 70% add blue cheese and/or ranch dressing as a spread for a sandwich and/or wrap, while 82% use ranch or blue cheese to cool spicy chicken wings.

Nearly 54% of Americans admit to dipping their pizza in ranch or blue cheese. Gen Zers and Millennials (50% each) are more likely than Gen Xers and Boomers (27% & 29%) to dip their pizza into ranch. Those in the South (36%) and West (40%) are more likely than those in the Northeast (27%) and Midwest (29%) to dip pizza in ranch.

“With seven in ten Americans preferring creamy dressings like blue cheese and ranch that are healthier but still taste good, Bolthouse Farms set out to deliver a product that empowers delicious, healthier eating,” said Amy Shoemaker, Marketing Director at Bolthouse Farms. “At under 50 calories or less per serving, yogurt-based Bolthouse Farms creamy dressings inspires ‘better for you’ eating, with cleaner ingredients, thicker pourability and richer, creamier flavor to meet this consumer need. Delicious flavor doesn’t have to mean sacrifice!” said Amy Shoemaker.

Whether used as a way to elevate your salad or jazz up your pizza experience, Bolthouse Farms dressings are the better-for-you option that delivers delicious flavor without all the calories. For more information about Bolthouse Farms or to find a product at a store near you, please visit www.bolthouse.com.

About Bolthouse Farms

Guided by its purpose — Ingenuity Grows Good — Bolthouse Farms is recognized as a leader in growing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, nutrient-dense branded products. Employing more than 2,200 people and headquartered in Bakersfield in California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley, Bolthouse Farms is one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. and manufactures the No. 1 premium refrigerated branded beverage in U.S. retail*. Visit Bolthouse Farms or follow us on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter to learn more.

