Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market by Product ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

The bioactivity of Refined functional carbohydrates depends on concentration as well as on structure and size. Several enzymatic and chromatographic methods can be used to measure specific RFCs. Refined functional carbohydrates aid in maintaining gut health and overall animal health. Refined functional carbohydrates offer a healthy foundation for young calves, heifers, and lactating cows. They provide an adequate number of nutritional supplements and antioxidants to animals. Refined functional carbohydrates are utilized in the animal feed to improve their immunity which will provide a defense mechanism against pathogenic bacteria.



Market Highlights

Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.77% in 2030.

Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market to surpass USD 424.39 million by 2030 from USD 220.04 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.77% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The global refined functional carbohydrates market is growing owing to the increasing production of livestock along with the rising consumer inclination towards processed food. Additionally, refined functional carbohydrates decrease the impact of harmful and toxic bacteria in poultry feed which may further strengthen the growth of the market. With the rising population and growing health concerns regarding animal health, the consumers are extensively adopting food products with a high nutritional value which may stimulate the market to grow in the coming years.



Recent Highlights in Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market

In May 2019, Lallemand Bio-Ingredients Savory and Lallemand Specialty Cultures co-exhibited their products at the IFFA 2019 which was held in Germany. This helped the company to combine their expertise and know-how for offering complete solutions to the meat producers.



In March 2019, DuPont Danisco launched the poultry feed supplement Syncra® AVI designed to maximize nutrient digestibility in poultry production in Asia-Pacific.



Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market: Segments

Beta Glucan segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates market is segmented by product into Mannan Oligosaccharides, Beta Glucan, and D- Mannose. Beta Glucan segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Beta Glucan is utilized in animal diets because these products offer resistance and immunity from toxic pathogens. Mounting awareness regarding the nutritional value of beta-glucan coupled with the escalating demand for meat processed products is expected to propel the product demand.



Cattle/Calves segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates market is divided by application into Cattle/Calves, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, and Others. Cattle/Calves segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years owing to the increasing demand for dairy products. Refined functional carbohydrates improve the functionality and quality of milk. It maintains the favorable intestinal balance in farm animals which is projected to drive the market globally.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for High-Quality Feed Additives in Animal Diet

Rapidly increasing population coupled with the consumer preference towards high-quality animal protein is estimated to boost the adoption of refined functional carbohydrates. Refined functional carbohydrates are the high-quality feed additives which improve the overall health and productivity of livestock. Better animal health in turn improves immunity, work efficiency and elevates economic profitability. They provide high resistance against bacteria, yeast, and infectious fungus.



Surging Demand for Animal By-Products

With the rising disposable income, the purchasing power of consumers has increased. this, in turn, increased the consumption of animal products, such as milk, egg, and animal meat which is likely to fuel the refined Functional carbohydrates market growth. besides rising consumer awareness regarding nutrition value of beta-glucan and mounting demand for meat processed products, he’s expected to drive the market.



Restraint

Health Concerns and Issues

Consumption of Refined functional carbohydrates may result in allergies in pet animals, skin irritation, inflammation, and swollen ears in livestock which is anticipated to restrict the market growth.



Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market: Key Players

DuPont



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Danisco

EW Nutrition

VWR Corporation

Orffa

Lallemand

Biofeed

Matrix Nutrition

STR Biotech

Super beta-glucan

Pet Health Solutions

Sweet Cures

Other Prominent Players



Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market: Regions

Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa. Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. North America will continue to dominate the global Refined Functional Carbohydrates market owing to the mounting demand for animal by-products and high-quality feed additives for animal nutrition such as D-mannose, beta-glucan, and Mannan Oligosaccharides. Furthermore, rising concern towards the health of animals and the increasing standard of dairy products in this region is anticipated to further fuel the market growth.



Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

