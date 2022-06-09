From Mainstreet to the Metaverse: Inventors of the Hamburger - Menches Brothers - to Introduce NFT Collection at NFT.NYC

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menches Brothers restaurant and Metaversal venture studio have announced lil Mench, an innovative NFT project that will bring the restaurant's pioneering burgers and original recipe to the metaverse. The historic brand will be introducing the NFT project with complimentary burgers served from their very own branded food truck at NFT.NYC on June 22, 2022.

A family-owned business with locations in Northeast Ohio, history recorded that the Menches Brothers invented the original burger in 1885. Now, over a century later, it is one of the first "mom-and-pop" restaurants to embrace the possibilities of the metaverse. The 5,655 lil Mench NFTs - hand-illustrated by artist William Rech - will grant holders the chance to win prizes and tickets to major sporting events, attend in-person tailgating parties, access Mench merch, and receive discounts and rewards on special culinary items.

NFT.NYC is an annual conference located in Times Square that is designed to give the NFT community a platform and bring like-minded people together, making it the perfect occasion for Menches Brothers to launch their latest venture. In honor of the year that Charles and Frank Menches invented the first-ever hamburger, they will be giving away 1885 free burgers to hungry conference attendees.

Dani Kimble, great-great-grandaughter of Charles Menches, said: "This initiative allows burger fans to experience, taste, and support the Menches legacy and creation of America's most celebrated and iconic food. We're entering the metaverse because we believe in the power of community. We want to welcome holders into our family, reward them and let them own a piece of our history as we step into the future. So, don't miss out on the opportunity to support small businesses entering the metaverse, taste a bit of history and learn about the collection by visiting the lil Mench branded food truck in Times Square on June 22."

A portion of the proceeds from the primary sales of the lil Mench NFT project will be donated to the local community to fight hunger within Northeastern Ohio.

About Menches Brothers:

Created in 1885, Menches Brothers forever revolutionized American cuisine with the first-ever hamburger. Since then, the Menches family has been able to carry out founders Charles and Frank Menches' legacy by serving their tasty, original recipe in different restaurant locations around Ohio.

About Metaversal:

Metaversal invests in the infinite stories of our culture. It combines a creative venture studio with a cutting-edge investment firm. It curates, co-creates, and invests in iconic NFT projects, and in the technology, creators, and businesses that unlock the decentralized, inclusive, and open Metaverse. Metaversal is always curious, and always creator-first.

About Food Truck Promotions:

Food Truck Promotions is a full-service mobile experiential marketing agency that specializes in transforming vehicles into interactive experiences that connects brands with consumers.

