Rise in ECommerce Fueling 3D Adoption by Brands and Retailers

ORLANDO, Fla., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As commerce businesses continue to adopt 3D as part of their brand strategy, many lack the proper insights into the 3D process, benefits, use cases, and cost. CGTrader, the world's leading provider of 3D and digital content, has developed a whitepaper that stands to provide a step-by-step guide to assist those looking to maximize their 3D implementation.

In the paper "How to Create a Winning 3D Strategy: A Step-by-Step Guide For Any Commerce Company Looking to Upgrade and Innovate with 3D, AR, and Photorealistic Renderings", CGTrader examines why transitioning to 3D is beneficial for businesses, both from a revenue and cost-savings perspective.

CGTrader has been at the forefront of expanding the reach and impact of 3D with the CGTrader Marketplace. Over 5.5 million users buy and sell 1.5 million 3D models, making the CGTrader Marketplace the world's largest source for licenseable stock and custom 3D models.

Ecommerce is experiencing accelerated growth, fueled in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers were limited to online-only retail shopping experiences. The global ecommerce market grew by 30% in 2021 and estimates show the industry stands to reach $5 trillion in 2022.

3D and AR technology emerged as one of the most promising tools to overcome the restrictions and challenges brought on by the pandemic, such as photoshoot disruptions, closed stores, and strained supply chains, as well as helping to bridge the gap between digital and physical commerce.

While the pandemic accelerated ecommerce growth, it also revealed that an online presence alone is not enough to capture customer attention, especially among younger consumers. 3D and AR have strong appeal to Gen Z, a demographic raised with the internet and social media. Their spending power is estimated at $143 billion, and they already account for 40% of global consumers.

For businesses, the savings of utilizing 3D are tangible. The whitepaper states that retailers can save up to 9x on the cost of creating product visuals by replacing product photography with 3D. Consumers prefer 3D as well, with 40 percent saying they are willing to pay more for a product that can be previewed with AR.

CGTrader looks at the top five use cases for 3D and then dives deep into how businesses can develop a winning 3D strategy with a step-by-step guide filled with best practices and common mistakes to avoid.

To download the CGTrader whitepaper, please visit https://arsenal.cgtrader.com/whitepapers/how-to-create-a-winning-3d-commerce-strategy.

About CGTrader

Established in 2011, CGTrader is the world's leading provider of 3D content. More than 500,000 customers globally, including more than 150 Fortune 500 enterprises, trust CGTrader to source and manage three-dimensional content. The company has two core product lines: Marketplace, which unites over 5 million professional 3D designers, and ARsenal, the end-to-end 3D content engine.

Media Contact

Dan Johnson

dan.johnson@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment