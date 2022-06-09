New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284496/?utm_source=GNW



The global functional beverages market is expected to grow from $117.04 billion in 2021 to $123.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The market is expected to grow to $156.43 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.



The functional beverages market consists of sales of functional beverages and related services.Functional beverages are non-alcoholic drinks which contain non-traditional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, dietary fibers, probiotics, and added fruits.



Function drinks include energy drinks, sports drinks, enhanced fruit drinks, and functional bottles water.



The main type of functional beverages are energy drinks, sports drinks, nutraceutical drinks, dairy-based beverages, juices, enhanced water, and others.Energy drinks are beverages or drinks that contain ingredients marketed to increase energy and mental performance.



The functions are health & wellness, and weight management and various type of distribution channel are brick & mortar, and online.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the functional beverages market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the functional beverages market.



The regions covered in the functional beverages market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing awareness of health is anticipated to propel the demand for functional beverages over the forecast period.Functional beverages help to enhance various body functionalities including the management of heart rate, digestive health, immune system, and weight management attributing to the presence of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and amino acids.



The consumers are increasingly shifting towards the consumption of functional beverages that contain ingredients to address these specific health issues.According to Packaging Strategies journal, a major change in the beverage industry is moving toward functional beverages as consumers strive to improve health.



Additionally, the rise of clean-label, organic, and non-GMO products are impacting the buying behaviours of the consumers. Therefore, the consumer preferences for functional drinks over carbonated drinks and fruit juices are projected to drive the demand for functional beverages over the forthcoming years.



The wide availability of cheaper substitutes such as green tea, coffee, and fresh juice is hindering the growth of functional beverages market.The prices of functional drinks are comparatively higher than that of carbonated drinks and other available substitutes.



Thus, the availability of substitute products is negatively impacting the growth of the market.For instance, dry beverage mixes, which offer functionality are cost effective and have low transportation costs.



The ingredients in dry beverage mixes provide high nutrient replacing the need for functional beverage with low costs. Availability of cheaper substitutes thereby restrains the growth of the market.



The manufacturing of low-calorie natural sweeteners and the use of natural colour & ingredients are promoting the growth of functional beverages.Major players dealing in the industry are adopting various strategies in order to meet consumer requirements.



For instance, in October 2019, Drink Nutrient, functional beverage company launched a new line of beverages that are capable of providing 13 essential vitamins in a single-serve and easy-to-drink pack. The new line of the company’s functional beverages includes Vitamins Booster+, Nutrient, and Vitamin Coffee, which is GMO, gluten, acrylamide-free and contains no artificial ingredients.



In September 2019, Celsius Holdings, the maker of fitness drink Celsius announced the acquisition of Func Food Group, a Finland-based functional food and beverage company for $24.6 million. The deal is expected to help Celsius to gain critical access to European Nutritional market by expanding the company’s product portfolio. Func Food Group is leading producer of functional beverages and food that aid well-being.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284496/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________