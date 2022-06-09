Guyana Gold Corp. (Ticker: GYGC) announces new direction with Livestream Fundraising for Youth Sports along sports and entertainment facilities operating as GlobalYouthGames.com

ORLANDO, Fla., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalYouthGames.com ($GYGC) announces new direction under CEO Shane Jones with live-streaming youth sports with a fundraising mechanism along with youth entertainment and training facilities. Global Youth Games (GYGC) is a diversified company with a focus on corporate acquisitions, mergers, private equity, real estate, and tailored consultations.



Through owning majority stakes in its subsidiary companies GYGC seeks to maximize the value of assets and continue with a mindset of growth and building shareholder value.

Our main area of focus will be live streaming pay per view for sports and entertainment. Our live streaming projects will provide fundraising opportunities for kids sports of all ages. We will be launching KidsPlayLive.com for youth travel ball and league venues, LiveYouthSports.com for high schools and NcaaLivestream.com for colleges to cover all sports and arenas with permanent cameras. A percentage of revenues from pay per views and sponsorships will go back to league/school as a fundraiser at no cost ever to them. Each segment of our livestreaming is expected to bring in $15-$20 million in revenues in first year after setup with additional revenues from TV rights distribution. GYGC is also in the development phase of building a chain of youth sports training and entertainment facilities. These facilities will include bowling alley, skating rink, sports training, batting cages, arcade, along with full restaurant and bar with initial locations planning to open in Michigan, Indiana, and Florida. Global Youth Games will also focus on distressed companies and real estate in need of rehabilitation with high-profit margin potential.

