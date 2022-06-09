M line wins the Shopping Award for the second year in a row

During the 20th Shopping Awards Gala in Hotel Huis ter Duin yesterday evening (7 June) mattress supplier M line, a brand of Beter Bed Holding’s DBC International, won a golden award for the best webshop in the category Sleep.

Top performance does not come by itself

Dennis Touw, E-commerce manager of M line: “Over the past year, our webshop has taken big steps. One of the key pillars is always how we can optimally present our range of products. The M line webshop has developed strongly in terms of brand perception, user convenience and customer service. It is brilliant to see that this has resulted into this amazing award!”

Since its foundation in 2001, M line has been inextricably linked with top sport. Which is not surprising, because innovation has top priority for the mattress supplier. Since 2008, M line has been supplying NOS*NSF with products, the latest technology and advice relating to sleep. The mattress brand is also the Official Sleep Supplier of Jumbo-Visma, Ajax and the KNVB. The power of innovation is also reflected online with for example a 3D configurator and 3D product videos.

Founder Shopping Awards presents these awards annually to the best webshops in the Netherlands. The winners of the Shopping Awards are determined for 50% by public votes and 50% by a professional jury.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 214.2 million revenue in 2021.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

