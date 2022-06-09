New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airport Moving Walkways Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284375/?utm_source=GNW

The global airport moving walkways market is expected to grow from $2.13 billion in 2021 to $2.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.33%. The airport moving walkways market is expected to reach $2.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.08%.



The airport moving walkways market consists of sales of airport moving walkways by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that are made up of slow-moving conveyor systems that transport people over horizontal or inclined planes over a shorter distance and assist people in reaching the desired location at airports.They are installed in pairs with opposite directions of rolling with safety handrails alongside.



They are also known as flat escalators or travelator machines.



The main types of airports moving walkways are belt type, and pallet type.The belt-type moving walkways are built with mesh metal belts or rubber walking surfaces over metal rollers.



These can either be inclined, or flat and are generally used in airports, metro terminals, or shopping malls.The various inclination angles of airport moving walkways are horizontal, and inclined which are divided by various business types into new installation, modernization, and maintenance.



The type of speed for airport moving walkways are constant moving walkways (CMW), and accelerating moving walkways.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the airport moving walkways market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the airport moving walkways market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing number of air passengers is expected to propel the growth of the airport moving walkways market.The passengers at the airport carry heavy luggage with them and they are required to move to a distance, in such cases moving walkways acts as passageways between the terminals, within particularly long concourses, or, as access to a parking facility.



For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, the global number of airline passengers is expected to reach 10.5 billion by the year 2040. Therefore, the growth in the number of airline passengers is driving the growth of the airport moving walkways market.



Partnership and collaboration are key trends gaining popularity in the airport moving walkways market.The companies operating in the airport moving walkways market are partnering with technology companies to improve the operational capabilities and performance of their existing products.



For instance, in May 2019, Telefónica, a European provider of broadband and telecommunications solutions partnered with Schindler to provide network and IoT connectivity to Schindler’s wide range of smart escalators and elevators named Schindler Ahead. Schindler Group is a Switzerland-based manufacturer of moving walkways, elevators, and escalators.



In June 2020, International Private Equity Firms, Advent International and Cinven Acquired the elevator technology business from ThyssenKrupp AG, a Germany-based multinational conglomerate for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition by international equity partners is focused on diversifying their current portfolio, and expanding the business operations of ThyssenKrupp elevator technology business across the globe.



Thyssenkrupp elevator product portfolio includes passenger and freight escalators, moving walkways, passenger boarding bridges, and others.



The countries covered in the airport moving walkways market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





