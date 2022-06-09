Zoe Financial Reveals How They Select Their Award-Winning Advisor Partners

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a wealth platform that accelerates wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology, revealed the meticulous vetting process that qualifies advisors accepted onto their platform. Zoe, recognized as one of Fast Company's 2022 Most Innovative Companies, connects clients with the top 5% of wealth advisors in the country. Today, Zoe shared the characteristics that all registered investment advisory (RIA) firms must embody.

"The value of finding the right financial advice is immense. Zoe aims to help clients find the highest-quality guidance to manage and grow their wealth. The way to deliver on that promise is to partner only with the top advisors nationwide, which is where our vetting process becomes crucial," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe's Founder and CEO. "Each of our Network Advisors works to deliver the great advice and experience their Zoe clients deserve."

The nationwide company has established a five-step process to guarantee the quality of the advisors with whom they connect each client. Once Zoe's team has confirmed the education and credentials of advisors, they review advisors' work histories to ensure that they have at least five years of relevant client-facing experience. Then, to fulfill their promise to help each client identify the best fit for their financial goals, Zoe's experts interview the advisors. Only those who are objective, unbiased, and have reasonable fees for clients move to the next step. Next, wealth advisors are assessed on their subject-matter expertise, communication skills, financial and investment processes, and operational efficiency. Finally, the Zoe team evaluates the overall client experience offered to ensure advisors lead with and provide comprehensive wealth planning tailored to clients' needs and goals. After completing this rigorous process, out of the total of applicants, only the top 5% of financial advisors in the United States get accepted.

Clients can connect with high-caliber firms through the Zoe Platform to manage their wealth, knowing that they are among the best independent practices in the country. In addition to Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, receiving a nomination for RIA Intel's Industry Advocate Award, Zoe is proud to partner with firms honored by prestigious industry recognitions. The company is in partnership with several RIAs nominated for this year's RIA Intel's Inaugural Awards, WealthManagement.com's "Wealthies," and InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 awards. To mention a few, Creative Planning, Beacon Pointe Advisors, CAPTRUST, and Falcon Wealth Planning are finalists for RIA Intel's 2022 Firm of the Year Award.

Zoe-Certified Advisors are personable and client-centric in every decision. They focus on helping clients grow and protect their wealth while making their journeys enjoyable. For example, Jacky L Petit-Homme, CFP®, nominated for RIA Intel's Advisor of the Year, embodies the values Zoe seeks when interviewing candidates for their Advisor Network. Moreover, Zoe-Certified Advisors such as Breanna Stott continuously demonstrate leadership qualities within the wealth management industry. Because of this, Breanna was honored as one of this year's InvestmentNews 40 Under 40.

As a result of its vetting process, Zoe partners with professionals who aspire to create a significant impact and work every day to accomplish it. Individuals who exemplify this include Kevin Disano, Chief Growth Officer at Beacon Pointe Advisors; Gabriel Shahin, Principal and founder at Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.; and Kara Duckworth, Managing Director of Client Experience at Mercer Advisors. This year, they are all finalists for WealthManagement.com's Rising Stars award.

"We are pleased to congratulate the vast number of Zoe-Certified Advisors who are finalists for various prestigious wealth management industry awards. These wins for our Partners further validate the high standards of our vetting process and the rigor with which we qualify advisors. Guaranteeing the top 5% ensures that investors who use Zoe's cost-free services connect only with the best wealth managers," said Garcia-Amaya, CFA.

