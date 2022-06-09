New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biosurfactants Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284369/?utm_source=GNW





The global biosurfactants market is expected to grow from $3.82 billion in 2021 to $4.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.52%. The biosurfactants market is expected to reach $5.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.11%.



The biosurfactants market consists of sales of biosurfactants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a diverse group of molecules, which consists of a polar head (hydrophilic) and a non-polar tail (hydrophobic). They are produced by various microorganisms, which include Acinetobacter sp., Bacillus sp, Candida antartica, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. They can be used to replace synthetic surfactants in a variety of industrial processes, including lubrication, wetting, softening, fixing dyes, making emulsions, stabilising dispersions, foaming, and preventing foaming, as well as in the food, biomedical, and pharmaceutical industries, and organic bioremediation.



The main types of biosurfactants are glycolipid, phospholipids, surfactin, lichenysin, polymeric bio-surfactants, and other product types.The glycolipid surfactants segment consists of sales of glycolipid biosurfactants by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that refers to biosurfactants with structural composition of hydrophilic moiety due to presence of glucose, mannose, galactose, trehalose, rhamnose, sophorose, and hydrophobic moiety due to presence of long fatty acid chains.



These biosurfactant’s are synthesized from hydrocarbons, industrial wastes, frying and olive oil wastes. The biosurfactants are used in detergents, food processing, personal care, agricultural chemicals and other applications.



Western Europe was the largest region in the biosurfactants market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the biosurfactants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for personal care industries across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the biosurfactant market in the cosmetic and personal care industries market.Biosurfactants are used in the manufacturing of personal care products due to their high biodegradability, low toxicity, multi-functionality, environmental capability and other factors.



Moreover, biosurfactants can be used as wetting agents, solubilizers, dispersants, foaming agents, cleansers, detergents, and emulsion-forming agents. According to the study published by Nielsen Holdings, a USA-based data and market measure firm, the sales of health, personal care and beauty products are expected to increase from $53.12 billion in 2019 to $99.12 billion in 2023. Thus, the rapid growth in the personal care sector is expected to boost demand for biosurfactants during the forecast period.



Technological development is a key trend gaining popularity in the biosurfactants market.The companies operating in the biosurfactants sector are investing in the development of new biosurfactants to meet the technical demands from different end-use industries across the globe.



For instance, in March 2022, Evonik Industries, a Germany-based manufacturer of speciality chemicals launched Rewoferm RL 100 Biosurfactant, to meet the growing demand for low-emission and low-impact cleaning products. Rewoferm RL 100 Biosurfactant is manufactured from locally-sourced feedstocks and offers effective cleaning performance.



In December 2020, Stepan Company, a USA-based manufacturer of specialty chemicals acquired Logos Technologies LLC’s NatSurFact business for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Stepan is planning to build on NatSurFact’s work in the next years to commercialise innovative surfactants to follow their commitment on building sustainable products.



NatSurFact is a BioSurfactant line based on Rhamnolipids. Logos Technologies LLC is a technology firm dedicated to providing customers with dependable and innovative solutions.



The countries covered in the biosurfactants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





