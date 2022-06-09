New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Automation Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284368/?utm_source=GNW





The global network automation market is expected to grow from $4.85 billion in 2021 to $6.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.84%. The network automation market is expected to reach $26.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.16%.



The network automation market consists of sales of the network automation by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to software, which automates the network and security provisioning and management, to maximise the network efficiency and functionality. Network automation software predicts the efficient way to map, configure, provision and manage network and increases the speed of application development by automating network and security provisioning management.



The main types of network automations are network automation tools, SD-WAN and network virtualization, and intent-based networking.Network automation tools automatically manage, configure, test and deploy, and operate network devices.



The features offered through network automation tools includes network device mapping and discovery, network configuration management, network resource provisioning or capacity planning, and others.These solutions are deployed in IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utilities, education, and others, through on-premise and cloud modes.



The network automation are provided in two modes solutions and services.



North America was the largest region in the network automation market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the network automation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing adoption of cloud-based services is driving the growth of the network automation market.Network automation establishes consistent infrastructure and operations while reducing labour and promoting productivity gains and operational efficiency.



Cloud-based applications or tools require an automated platform for smooth deployment and operations of applications, life-cycle management, policy-based distribution, and others.For instance, according to the survey conducted by Clouds 247 Research in 2022, more than 60% of companies are planning to employ cloud computing in the next 18 months and more than 45% of companies have shifted to cloud IT infrastructure by the time of the study.



Thus, an increasing shift in companies’ interests toward cloud-based services is expected to boost demand for network automation during the forecast period.



Network Automation-as-a-Service (NaaaS) With Cloud Vision or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is the key trend gaining popularity in the network automation market.Naas is a cloud model which enables users to operate and maintain the network without owning a network operating infrastructure.



Cloud Vision or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is an application used to deliver the service over internet access.The companies operating in network automation market are focusing on offering products through new business models to increase customer reach and business presence.



For instance, in August 2020, Arista Networks, an American computer networking company announced a new enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) with CloudVision® platform offering, which is a fully automated domain network service manages multi-domain networks approaching across the client through cloud.



In April 2022, Elisa Polystar, a Sweden-based provider of telecom network automation software acquired FRINX for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Elisa Polystar is focused on accelerating its development activities in telecom network automation software and expanding its digital services across the globe.



FRINX is a Slovakia-based provider of network automation software.



The countries covered in the network automation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





