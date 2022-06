English Lithuanian

Gintaras Bertašius, CEO of Vilkyškių pieninė, AB, presented the results and perspectives of „Vilvi Group“ at the traditional meeting of CEO with investors, organized on Nasdaq Vilnius on 9 June 2022.

We attach the information presented during the event.

Link to event: https://youtu.be/jjdMFLu6JvY

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Attachment