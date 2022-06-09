EVEXIAS Health Solutions Announces Promotion of Lisa Mikals to Chief Operating Officer

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisa Mikals, former National Director of Culture and Training for EVEXIAS Health Solutions, has been awarded a spot in the C-Suite. After her pivotal role supporting EVEXIAS Medical Centers' launch into a successful multi-unit national business, Mikals is poised to support the expansion and day-to-day management of the rapidly evolving brand.

As a 10-year veteran of the EVEXIAS brand and an organizational development consultant for nearly two decades, Lisa Mikals is no stranger to the tasks laid out before her: turning a mighty startup into a nationally recognized brand.

Mikals' career has been dedicated to supporting startups and non-profits with organizational efficiency, culture development, and systematic processes that lead to exponential growth and profit. Her path at EVEXIAS was initially forged as Director of Operations for EVEXIAS Medical Centers. During her tenure, Mikals implemented systems and processes that supported a nearly 40% increase in revenue and 100% growth in profitability. She also redefined the culture of the organization, transforming both the employee and patient experience at EMC.

When EVEXIAS Health Solutions was founded in 2018, Mikals joined the operations team, where she helped evolve the training programs for client practitioners and their staff, as well as the Practice Development Specialist role—an EVEXIAS position pivotal to the growth of the company. She has also been instrumental in curating the warm, friendly, and open culture of EVEXIAS Health Solutions.

Terri DeNeui, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of EVEXIAS, believes that Mikals' transition to COO is pivotal to the organization's long-term success: "Lisa will learn any role, do whatever it takes, and put together all the pieces of the puzzle to pave a path of achievement for the organization. The same methodologies she implemented for EVEXIAS Medical Centers can be scaled and really improve outcomes for the consumers we serve."

Mikals will be responsible for providing leadership and executing the strategic vision of EVEXIAS Health Solutions while bringing in operational, managerial, and administrative systems and processes. Upon the announcement, Mikals shared her excitement with the team, stating, "I am thrilled and honored to be leading this team into the next phases of growth. I plan to bring focus and alignment to the key elements of the organizational system, establishing a strong foundation for superior performance."

