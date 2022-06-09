Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Welcomes Kathleen Bigsby as Group CEO for the Western Region

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, a leading national behavioral health treatment network, is pleased to announce that Kathleen Bigsby, Ph.D., LCSW, has been appointed Group CEO for its Western Region treatment centers. With over 30 years of experience and leadership within the behavioral healthcare industry, Bigsby served 15 of those years in Regional Group Director, Group CEO, and CEO roles at The Canyon Treatment Services within Foundations Recovery Network and at Universal Health Services (UHS).

"We are excited that Kathleen has joined the Odyssey team to lead the growth and continued success of our Western Region facilities," noted Richard Clark, CEO at Odyssey. "Kathleen has a strong history and reputation as a behavioral health executive, and I am confident that she will help us expand our presence within the California market while continuing to provide clinically excellent mental health and eating disorder treatment to those in need."

During her 15 years with Foundations Recovery Network and UHS, Bigsby created and led premier programs as CEO and Regional Group Director. She developed start-up, turnaround, and de novo projects through three acquisitions and exercised an entrepreneurial and systematic approach to strategic planning and execution. As Group CEO at Odyssey, she will drive operational and service excellence that continues to deliver high-quality mental health care with a focus on improving client outcomes. Additionally, she will foster high-performance cultures that recruit and retain leading clinical and operational teams.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare team and lead these high-quality treatment facilities with clinical excellence," said Kathleen Bigsby. "Odyssey's strategic expansion in the California market demonstrates that the need for behavioral healthcare continues to grow. I am looking forward to advancing their mission to create and help as many people as possible to obtain comprehensive care and progress in their recovery."

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network, including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 300 total beds.

